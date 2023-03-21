U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Scorpius BioManufacturing Announces the Appointment of Gary Welch as Interim President

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpius BioManufacturing, a Texas-based biologics contract research and contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Gary Welch as Interim President. With a career spanning more than 30 years in biopharmaceuticals at large manufacturers like AbbVie and biotech innovators like Agensys and CytomX, Gary will lead Scorpius through its next phase of growth, focused on serving clients working on mammalian & microbial biologics and new modalities.

Gary Welch has 30 years of experience as a bioprocess operations leader, with extensive knowledge in cell line development, process development, analytical and formulation development, manufacturing, and engineering.

Jeff Wolf, Executive Chairman of Scorpius, said, "With extensive experience in process engineering, manufacturing, analytical development, CMC, and site operations, Gary brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. His leadership will help Scorpius to continue on our path to becoming a world-class CDMO."

In April, Scorpius will open new microbial capacity to supplement the mammalian suites at its state-of-the-art facility in San Antonio, Texas, which is focused on clinical-scale production.

Scorpius is committed to building US-based biomanufacturing capacity, with plans to construct a commercial-scale facility in Manhattan, Kansas. This will enable innovators in both microbial and mammalian modalities to start their projects quickly using the available capacity at San Antonio and remain with Scorpius throughout the entire product lifecycle as the company continually scales to serve the needs of its customers.

"I am honored to lead Scorpius as this exciting growth phase continues," Welch said. "We have an extremely experienced team in terms of operating world-class facilities and successfully commercializing biological drugs. Having been on the contract manufacturing side and the innovator side, like many of my colleagues, I understand customers' needs and we are creating an environment where their voices are heard, and we deliver for them."

To learn more about Scorpius' facilities and services, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com.

About Scorpius BioManufacturing
Scorpius BioManufacturing is working to expand the reach of precision medicine to more people within multiple therapeutic areas. Its team is comprised of experts in bioanalytics, cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing, and drug development. Scorpius' services are designed to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and commercial production, bringing new drugs to market faster and more reliably. For more information, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com and follow Scorpius on LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Abby Sorensen
Tel: +1 726 201 5021
Email: Marketing@ScorpiusBiologics.com

Scorpius BioManufacturing is a Texas-based biologics contract research and contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO).
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scorpius-biomanufacturing-announces-the-appointment-of-gary-welch-as-interim-president-301776676.html

SOURCE Scorpius BioManufacturing

