Scotgold Resources Reports First Half 2023 Earnings

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$9.49m (up 48% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: AU$9.47m (loss widened by 70% from 1H 2022).

Scotgold Resources Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 42% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.3% decline forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are down 61% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Scotgold Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

