Scotia Global Asset Management announces October 2021 cash distribution for Scotia Index Tracker ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the October 2021 cash distribution for the Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF listed on the NEO Exchange, which pays on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on October 29, 2021 will receive a cash distribution payable on November 5, 2021, as noted below.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Scotia ETF name

Ticker

symbol

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.028

For more information on the Scotia ETF, please visit here.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

