Scotia Global Asset Management announces final year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange for the 2022 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Scotia ETFs on January 9, 2023.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

These are final year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Final reinvested

distribution per

unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.000 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.000 Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF SITE 0.218 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF SRIC 0.000 Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF SRII 0.000 Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF SRIU 0.000 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.000



For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Story continues

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at October 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c4366.html