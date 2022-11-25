Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF SRIC Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF SRII Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF SRIU Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU

These are estimates only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of any year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 9, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions, if any, and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Scotia ETFs' tax year-end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Scotia ETFs, and subscription and redemption activity.

Story continues

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c2056.html