Scotia iTRADE launches enhanced online trading application

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia iTRADE, Scotiabank's self-directed investment brokerage, has unveiled the newest generation of its mobile trading app. Part of Scotia iTRADE's substantial investment in its people, tools and technology stemming from significant growth in recent years, the new app combines a powerful engine with an intuitive interface tailored to investors of all experience levels.

"We are committed to providing the best trading app for all users—from expert to new investor," said Erin Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions for Scotiabank. "Whereas the seasoned investor may use more advanced information and capabilities, those who are newer to the world of self-directed investing may need more guidance establishing a strong foundation. This new iteration of our Scotia iTRADE app caters to this spectrum of investors through a seamless single sign-on experience with Scotiabank's mobile banking app and provides our clients with greater ease, accessibility and stability."

The new Scotia iTRADE app includes functionalities such as a smooth and fast biometric login, equity and options trading, fund transfers between accounts, and key features like push notifications. Clients will see continued investment in the app through regular updates and improvements.

To create an adaptive and accessible platform for all self-directed investors, the app design team started with a beta version of the mobile app to gather direct client feedback and make the necessary improvements to ensure the app meets their needs.

"Feedback from Scotia iTRADE clients throughout the development process has helped us to deliver a flexible user experience that serves their diverse needs," said Raymond Mulligan, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Global Wealth Management for Scotiabank. "While we've invested in the resources required to build a reliable back-end and intuitive interface, listening to our valued clients has—as always—proved to be invaluable in taking the user experience to the next level."

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

