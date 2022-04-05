Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2022 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2022 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 608,490,951 98.03% 12,232,017 1.97% Guillermo E. Babatz 612,403,329 98.66% 8,319,639 1.34% Scott B. Bonham 613,966,108 98.91% 6,756,860 1.09% Daniel (Don) H. Callahan 619,293,476 99.77% 1,429,492 0.23% Lynn K. Patterson 617,952,335 99.55% 2,770,633 0.45% Michael D. Penner 611,928,595 98.58% 8,794,372 1.42% Brian J. Porter 619,191,126 99.75% 1,531,841 0.25% Una M. Power 606,244,468 97.67% 14,478,500 2.33% Aaron W. Regent 602,495,245 97.06% 18,227,722 2.94% Calin Rovinescu 610,389,563 98.34% 10,333,405 1.66% Susan L. Segal 612,258,284 98.64% 8,464,684 1.36% L. Scott Thomson 601,732,440 96.94% 18,990,527 3.06% Benita M. Warmbold 613,355,588 98.81% 7,367,380 1.19%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 5, 2022 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

