Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2022 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2022 are set out below.
Election of Directors
Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Nora A. Aufreiter
608,490,951
98.03%
12,232,017
1.97%
Guillermo E. Babatz
612,403,329
98.66%
8,319,639
1.34%
Scott B. Bonham
613,966,108
98.91%
6,756,860
1.09%
Daniel (Don) H. Callahan
619,293,476
99.77%
1,429,492
0.23%
Lynn K. Patterson
617,952,335
99.55%
2,770,633
0.45%
Michael D. Penner
611,928,595
98.58%
8,794,372
1.42%
Brian J. Porter
619,191,126
99.75%
1,531,841
0.25%
Una M. Power
606,244,468
97.67%
14,478,500
2.33%
Aaron W. Regent
602,495,245
97.06%
18,227,722
2.94%
Calin Rovinescu
610,389,563
98.34%
10,333,405
1.66%
Susan L. Segal
612,258,284
98.64%
8,464,684
1.36%
L. Scott Thomson
601,732,440
96.94%
18,990,527
3.06%
Benita M. Warmbold
613,355,588
98.81%
7,367,380
1.19%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 5, 2022 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
