Scotiabank Announces Redemption of CDN $1,250 million 2.58% Subordinated Debentures (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) due March 30, 2027

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding CDN $1,250 million 2.58% Subordinated Debentures (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) due March 30, 2027 at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest to the redemption date. The redemption will occur on March 30, 2022. Formal notice will be delivered to the debenture holders in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and will be financed out of the general funds of Scotiabank. This redemption is part of the Bank's ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

