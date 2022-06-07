U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6220
    +0.7210 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,387.62
    -118.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Scotiabank and Cineplex Welcome Empire as Co-Owner of Scene+ Loyalty Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CPXGF
  • BNS
  • BNSPF

Next Evolution of Scene+ Partnership Ushers in New Era of Loyalty & Rewards in Canada

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank and Cineplex are thrilled to welcome Empire Company Limited as a co-owner of Scene+, one of Canada's leading loyalty programs. Scene+ provides its over 10 million members with the flexibility to earn and redeem points on banking, movies, entertainment, dining, travel, shopping and soon, groceries.

Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank; Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+; Michael Medline, President &amp; CEO, Empire Company Limited; Ellis Jacob, President &amp; CEO, Cineplex (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank; Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+; Michael Medline, President & CEO, Empire Company Limited; Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

The addition of Empire to the Scene+ program over the coming months will create a uniquely flexible loyalty program for Canadians, giving them options to earn and redeem points on nearly all their daily purchases. The Scene+ rollout will begin gradually with stores in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, and then continue across the rest of Canada culminating in early 2023. Over time, Empire will roll out Scene+ across its family of brands including Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Voilà by Sobeys/Safeway/IGA, Needs, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition, Rachelle Bery, and Lawtons Drugs. It will also eventually offer Scene+ at Empire's network of liquor stores in Western Canada.

"We're pleased to welcome Empire as a co-owner of the Scene+ program, which will provide Scotiabank customers with even more ways to earn and redeem reward points on nearly all of their daily purchases," said Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank. "As three of this country's most trusted and iconic brands, we are proud to work together to deliver exceptional value to our customers with a flexible program that will transform the loyalty landscape in Canada."

"We are delighted to welcome Empire to the Scene+ family," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "As a proud co-founder of Scene+, we always knew the potential the program had to deliver even greater value to more Canadians across the country, and today's announcement is bringing that vision to life. The strategic alignment between Cineplex, Scotiabank and Empire creates huge opportunities to deliver even more value for millions of Scene+ members and enables our teams to reach and engage more Canadians than ever before."

Since it relaunched in December 2021, Scene+ now combines the strength of two of Canada's most popular loyalty programs – Scotia Rewards and SCENE. Originally founded in 2007 by Cineplex and Scotiabank, the program has expanded to include Expedia Group and Rakuten to a list of partners and brands that continues to grow and provide Canadians with hundreds of ways to earn and redeem points at some of the country's largest national retailers.

For more information about the Scene+ program, visit: Scene+ Loyalty Program.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as of April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c2189.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Business leaders react to Raytheon's HQ move out of Mass.

    Raytheon's HQ move to Virginia could come with a subtle negative effect: a decreased loyalty to the state Raytheon called home for 100 years, a UMass professor warned.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These T

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Carvana Is Down 89% This Year -- Time to Buy the Dip on This Pandemic Favorite?

    The e-commerce site for used cars is in a precarious situation but is going after a large market opportunity.