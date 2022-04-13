U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 3.20 per cent from 2.70 per cent, effective April 14, 2022.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

