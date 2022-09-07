U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.07
    +71.88 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,593.69
    +448.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,792.27
    +247.36 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.99
    +36.67 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.30
    -4.58 (-5.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.20
    +15.30 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.44 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0099 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8530
    +1.0960 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.25
    +184.45 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.46
    +12.75 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 5.45 per cent from 4.70 per cent, effective September 8, 2022.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c0298.html

Recommended Stories