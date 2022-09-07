Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 5.45 per cent from 4.70 per cent, effective September 8, 2022.

