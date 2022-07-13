U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.01
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.30
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.17 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3740
    +0.5520 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,656.73
    +179.92 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.72
    +4.46 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNS
  • BNSPF

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 4.70 per cent from 3.70 per cent, effective July 14, 2022.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c7428.html

Recommended Stories