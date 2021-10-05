Scotiabank Names Phil Thomas as Chief Risk Officer

Mr. Thomas succeeds Daniel Moore who will be leaving the Bank at the end of the year

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announces today that after a successful 25-year career at the Bank, Daniel Moore, Chief Risk Officer, has made the decision to leave the Bank to pursue other interests. Mr. Moore will be taking this opportunity to transition to a strategic advisory role to aid with the transition until the end of the year. Phil Thomas, EVP, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics, has succeeded Mr. Moore as Chief Risk Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and our entire Leadership Team, I want to thank Daniel for his many contributions to Scotiabank which included key roles as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Global Banking and Markets in Asia-Pacific," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "Daniel elevated the Bank's Risk Management function in an evolving environment, and his leadership helped ensure the Bank could navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and support our customers throughout. We are thankful to Daniel for his leadership and impact and wish him continued success in his future."

Mr. Thomas becomes Chief Risk Officer following extensive and progressive leadership roles in Risk Management and across the Bank's global business lines. Previous to his current role, Mr. Thomas served as EVP and Chief Retail Risk Officer. As EVP Customer Insights, Data & Analytics, Mr. Thomas established Scotiabank as a leader in ethical data and analytics and advanced the Bank's ability to deeply know its customers and provide tailored support and advice. To continue to optimize the Bank's data and analytics capabilities and drive business growth within its risk appetite, Mr. Thomas will retain leadership of the Customer Insights, Data & Analytics function of the Bank.

"Phil is a seasoned risk management executive and a forward-thinking leader with a track record of delivering transformative outcomes for the Bank," continued Mr. Porter. "His deep knowledge of the Bank's global businesses, customers and strong risk culture optimally position him for the role of Chief Risk Officer. I am confident he will play a key role in Scotiabank's continued success."

