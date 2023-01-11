U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,277.25
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    -0.58 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4690
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.43
    +206.13 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.38
    +3.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,457.56
    +282.00 (+1.08%)
     

Scotiabank Perú announces results of Tender Offer for cash for any and all of its 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2027

·4 min read

LIMA, Peru, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotiabank Perú S.A.A. ("Scotiabank Perú" or the "Company") (Lima Stock Exchange: SCOTIAC1) announced today the tender results for the previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Tender Offer") for any and all of its outstanding 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2027 (CUSIP Nos.80928H AA1 and P8542T AP2) (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer expired today, January 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the "Expiration Time"). As of the Expiration Time, a total aggregate principal amount of $108,003,000 Notes was tendered and accepted for purchase. No Notices of Guaranteed Delivery (as defined below) were delivered in connection with tender of Notes, at or prior to the Expiration Time. Scotiabank Perú expects to make payment for the Notes on or about January 13, 2023 (the "Settlement Date").

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated January 3, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents").

In addition to the Consideration, holders of Notes accepted for payment will receive accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date for the Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date. Scotiabank Perú will gross up the amounts due in respect of any such accrued and unpaid interest pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

A press release announcing the settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to be issued on or promptly after the Settlement Date.

Scotiabank Perú has engaged Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. as the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at (800) 372-3930 (Toll-Free) or (212) 225-5559 (Collect).

The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer Documents, copies of which are available at the following web address: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/scotiaperu/, or may also be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation ("GBSC"), the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer, by contacting GBSC at 855-654-2014 (Toll-Fee) or (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers).

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any security, nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any such security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Scotiabank Perú

Scotiabank Perú is a full-service Peruvian bank providing a wide range of financial services and products tailored to the specific needs of its customers. Scotiabank Perú's operations can be broadly divided into two main business segments: (1) Retail Banking, which includes Preferred Banking, Personal and Standard Banking and Small Business Banking, and (2) Wholesale Banking, which includes Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Corporate Finance, Credit Solutions, Global Transaction Banking and Market & Economic Studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Scotiabank Perú's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Scotiabank Perú's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Scotiabank Perú does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scotiabank-peru-announces-results-of-tender-offer-for-cash-for-any-and-all-of-its-4-50-fixed-to-floating-rate-subordinated-notes-due-2027--301718552.html

SOURCE Scotiabank Perú S.A.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

    Boeing stock slipped on Jan. 10 after an analyst downgrade. Here's how high it can go from here.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Meta, Amazon are investors’ favorite mega-cap stocks: JPMorgan survey

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss a new survey from JPMorgan that found which mega-cap stocks are the top picks among investors in 2023.