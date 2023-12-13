Scotiabank to Focus on North America in Strategy Makeover

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia plans to go after a larger share of customers’ wallets as it refocuses its business on North America, shifting capital away from operations in Latin America that have delivered poor returns.

Scotiabank has established a new transformation office to deliver on strategic priorities that include better productivity and moving away from a volume-based approach to customer acquisition in favor of one aimed squarely at profit, Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson said during an investor day Wednesday.

“There are clear realities that have impacted our relative performance,” he told a room of about a hundred investors and analysts at the lender’s headquarters in Toronto. “First and foremost, we are behind in winning primary relationships, with approximately 16% of clients using Scotiabank for their day-to-day banking needs.”

Thomson, who became CEO in February and has spent the months since then formulating the fresh approach and recruiting new leaders for key divisions, outlined why he believes Scotiabank has lagged behind its peers on shareholder returns over the past decade.

In Canada, the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio is too high, meaning it has to rely on costlier wholesale funding, he said. Meanwhile, the lender has less market share than its rivals in most product lines, other than mortgages and auto loans, and it has fewer deposits and clients per branch.

The company is the Canadian bank with the largest international footprint, but businesses in Latin America — particularly Peru, Chile and Colombia — have too many clients with only one banking product, Thomson said, and its capital-markets business there is flagging due to relatively lower fee pools in the region.

The bank will now allocate 90% of incremental capital to the “priority businesses of Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean,” the CEO said. The lender’s Mexican business is a top-five bank in that market, Thomson said, highlighting the opportunity to tap into C$1.6 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in annual trade flows among Canada, the US and Mexico. It also plans to go after more capital markets business in those three countries, where fee pools are higher.

Scotiabank said in a slide presentation that it plans to “selectively allocate” capital to its Peruvian and Chilean businesses and will either turn around or exit its operations in Colombia, without allocating any further incremental capital there.

“Let me be as clear as I can be: if we don’t see a path to improvement, we’re going to redeploy that capital as fast as we can,” said Francisco Aristeguieta, group head of international banking. “But we’ve got to give a chance for these plans to happen.”

Aside from Colombia, the bank would consider exiting operations in Central America as well as international consumer finance, which leans heavily toward single-product customers, he said.

Earnings Growth

The bank aims to bring its productivity ratio to about 50% over the medium term, Thomson said, and plans to get to positive operating leverage in 2024, a year when the company has previously said it expects only “marginal” earnings growth. Scotiabank also said it wants to increase its personal and commercial deposits by C$200 billion by 2028.

Thomson was hired as CEO as an outsider — he was previously a board member and is the former CEO of industrial-equipment firm Finning International Inc. — and said Wednesday that such a move wouldn’t be repeated when Scotiabank’s next top executive is chosen.

“It would be a failure on my part if I did not have the next CEO from within the ranks of the bank,” Thomson said. He also pledged to improve the firm’s workplace culture, promising to make it a “psychologically safe environment where we all belong.”

Aris Bogdaneris, the newly appointed group head of Canadian banking, said Scotiabank needs to gain share in credit cards and insurance and sell more of its mutual funds through its approximately 950 domestic branches. The provinces of Quebec and British Columbia are particular targets for the bank.

To help attract 1 million new multiproduct customers over five years, Bogdaneris said he wants to expand the company’s online “challenger” bank Tangerine to attract more than just digital deposits. He also touted Scotiabank’s Scene+ loyalty program, which has 14 million members and offers perks such as discounts with the Canadian grocery company Empire Co., as a potential driver of new customers.

The lender is planning a program to improve the productivity of salespeople in both personal and commercial banking, Bogdaneris said, and will invest in its mobile technology.

Veritas Investment Research analyst Nigel D’Souza said he liked Scotiabank’s updated plan for its emphasis on Canadian banking, wealth management and capital markets over international banking.

“However,” he said in an email, “strategic targets for return on equity and growth suggest a long journey ahead with the investor day as the first small step towards improving the bank’s performance.”

Scotiabank shares gained 1.8% to C$62.03 in Toronto trading Wednesday. They’ve slumped 6.6% this year, more than the 0.9% decline for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

(Updates with strategy on capital markets, comments from international banking executive, analyst reaction and share price starting in ninth paragraph.)

