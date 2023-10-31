Scotiabank Sells Canadian Tire Unit Stake for $647 Million
(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Tire Corp. bought back a 20% stake in its financial-services business from Bank of Nova Scotia in a C$895 million ($647 million) all-cash transaction.
The Toronto-based retailer also said it will work next year with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to evaluate strategic options for Canadian Tire Financial Services, which it said is now the seventh-largest credit-card issuer in Canada, with 2.3 million cardholders. The business generates C$442 million of income before taxes, Canadian Tire said.
The transaction with Scotiabank will allow Canadian Tire to “stay relevant to customers’ changing needs and expand our credit-card program to unlock even greater value for shareholders,” said Chief Executive Officer Greg Hicks said in a statement Tuesday.
Scotiabank, which acquired the stake in 2014 for C$500 million, said it will record an after-tax gain of about C$319 million in the fiscal fourth quarter as a result of the deal, and that the sale would boost its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by roughly 16 basis points. Scotiabank will continue to provide a committed credit facility of $1.1 billion to Canadian Tire Financial Services for the next 18 months.
The deal comes about two weeks after Scotiabank announced it would take a fourth-quarter charge of C$590 million — including C$247 million in severance and restructuring charges as it cut 3% of its workforce — equal to 49 Canadian cents a share.
The Canadian Tire transaction will counter those charges by about 26 Canadian cents a share, RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic said Tuesday, adding that the deal could help Scotiabank achieve a 13% CET1 ratio in the fourth quarter.
