U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.80
    -141.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Scotiabank stands in support of the people of the Ukraine with a $200,000 donation to the Red Cross

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNS
  • BNSPF

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that the bank has made a donation of $200,000 to the Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, to support relief efforts for those affected by recent events in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank) (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank) (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"The recent invasion of Ukraine is causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with serious and far-reaching implications for people everywhere, and requires a coordinated global response," said Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer for Scotiabank. "Scotiabank stands with the people of Ukraine and the surrounding regions, and with our large and vibrant Ukrainian community right across Canada. We will continue to support our communities in times like these, of real and urgent need."

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so at www.redcross.ca or at any Scotiabank branch in Canada. The Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross between February 24, 2022, and March 18, 2022, up to a maximum of $10 million.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/27/c9722.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks and a crash in the rouble after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Begins Amid Ukraine Invasion; Watch Out For 'Swift' Reversal As West Targets Russian Banks

    A market rally attempt during Russia's Ukraine invasion has a lot to prove. Watch out for a "Swift reversal." But investors should get ready.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market finally hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • Bill Gates Bought Up More of This Waste-Management Stock

    Bill Gates’ investment vehicle Cascade Investment bought $117 million more stock of waste-management firm Republic Services. He remains its largest shareholder.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy or Sell? 7 Stocks to Consider During Turbulent Times.

    We screened for companies that are 30% to 50% off their highs and that now sport more reasonable price/earnings ratios.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • As investors forget ‘buy the dip’ and ‘buy the invasion’ instead, BofA warns we’re still close to a bear market

    Bank of America Research warned on Friday that not only is the bull market ending, it’s almost time for bears to go into hibernation.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

    As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its benchmark interest rate, let's look at how it will benefit Bank of America versus Wells Fargo.

  • Katherine Wu leaves Coinbase Ventures to join crypto investment firm Archetype

    Coinbase Ventures investor Katherine Wu is leaving the company for early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype, less than a year after joining Coinbase as a senior deal lead in September. Wu will work as a venture partner at Archetype, an early-stage VC founded by Ash Egan, who is an investor in a number of prominent crypto startups, including Chainalysis, BlockFi and FalconX, according to the firm's website.

  • Buffett laments lack of good investments even as Berkshire profit sets record

    Warren Buffett on Saturday signaled he will stick to his knitting, bemoaning the lack of good investment opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway Inc as it sits on a massive pile of cash even after repurchasing a huge amount of its own stock. In his widely read annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, the 91-year-old billionaire expressed strong confidence in Berkshire, saying its emphasis on investing in strong businesses and stocks benefits investors with a similar long-term focus. "People who are comfortable with their investments will, on average, achieve better results than those who are motivated by ever-changing headlines, chatter and promises," Buffett wrote.

  • BitConnect’s Kumbhani Charged by U.S. in $2.4 Billion Ponzi Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges he orchestrated a global Ponzi scheme that raised $2.4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform, according to a Justice Department statement.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukrai

  • BlackRock, Vanguard Grapple With Sanctions on Russian Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group and Van Eck Associates are among large asset managers facing a ticking clock if they want to unload stakes in financial firms sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadPentagon Says

  • Why Foot Locker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) plunged 30% on Friday after the athletic apparel and footwear retailer warned of a sales decline in the coming year. Foot Locker's sales rose 6.9% year over year to $2.3 billion in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 29. "We made significant progress diversifying our brands, categories, and channels in 2021, as well as expanding our customer base across demographics and high-growth geographies," CEO Richard Johnson said in a press release.

  • Russian sovereign debt market 'is now effectively untradeable': IIF economist

    Elina Ribakova, the Institute of International Finance Deputy Chief Economist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impacts sanctions on Russia may have on Russian debt markets, sovereign debt holdings, and the state of central banks in currency exchanges.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 15.8% on Friday following the release of the cloud security leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. Zscaler's revenue surged 63% year over year to $255.6 million in the quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. "The importance of our Zero Trust Exchange architecture has never been clearer to customers undertaking digital transformation," CEO Jay Chaudhry said in a press release.

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.