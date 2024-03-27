Scotland faces far larger deficit than rest of UK as oil prices drop

humza yousaf

Scotland is to face a far larger deficit than the rest of the UK amid a slump in oil prices, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

The shortfall between revenues and spending will be around £2,450 greater per person in Scotland than the rest of the UK in 2023-2024, the IFS said.

It comes following a decline in North Sea oil and gas revenues amid falling energy prices, with further decreases expected.

Uncertainty surrounding oil and gas revenues means Scotland’s underlying public finances are far more volatile than those in the rest of the UK, the IFS said.

While Holyrood’s borrowing and revenues are managed through Westminster, this would pose a challenge should it become fiscally autonomous or independent.

David Phillips from the IFS said: “What this really means is that it would be very important to see substantial growth in the onshore economy if the Scottish government did not want to have to make quite substantial increases in tax rates or cuts in public spending.”

The analysis found that Scotland’s deficit will be £23bn in 2023-2024, equivalent to around £4,100 per person. In the rest of the UK, the shortfall between revenues and expenditure is around £1,650 per person.

The IFS highlighted that official forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility for North Sea income have been downgraded three times since November 2022, amid falling gas prices.

It comes after oil and gas brought in revenues of £10bn in 2022-23 and are projected to yield a further £5bn in 2023-24, far lower than initial forecasts of £15bn and £20bn respectively.

A combination of higher taxation and more stringent public spending will push down the deficit per person in the rest of the UK throughout the decade, while in Scotland it is barely expected to move, the IFS said.

The shortfall per Scot will have only marginally shrunk to £3,640 by 2028-29, while in the wider UK it is predicted to fall to £560 per person.

It means that the deficit will be £3,100 higher per head in Scotland, equivalent to an £18bn gap.

The IFS said: “Oil and gas revenues would need to amount to around £20bn per year in 2028–29 for Scotland’s net fiscal balance per person to match the UK’s.

“That would be more than four times more than what they are forecast to raise in the financial year that is about to end.”

