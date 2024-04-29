Scotland First Minister Yousaf Set to Resign, Times Reports
(Bloomberg) -- Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf is preparing to quit on Monday after he decided he wouldn’t survive a confidence vote, The Sunday Times reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue Boost
Elliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo
Blade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275
Trump’s Economic Confidants Battle for Sway on Tax, Fed Policy
Senior Scottish National Party members were informed of Yousaf’s decision, made over the weekend, the newspaper said. John Swinney has been approached to become interim first minister in the event of Yousaf’s departure, though the former SNP leader is reluctant to step up because of personal reasons, the Times said.
Yousaf’s position had become increasingly tenuous after he decided to end his party’s power-sharing deal with the Greens last Thursday, saying the cooperation agreement reached after the SNP fell one seat short of a majority in the 2021 election had “served its purpose.”
While Yousaf made clear he intends to continue to run Scotland as a minority government, the opposition Conservatives lodged a vote of no-confidence in him that was set to take place this week. The motion was supported also by the opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties.
Read more: Why Scotland’s Political Crisis Could Shape Future of the UK
Ahead of a UK-wide election expected in the second half of the year, Yousaf had been trying to rebuild the SNP’s image around stable government following a year of turmoil after long-time leader Nicola Sturgeon stepped down. But tensions with the Greens came to a head last week when the government scrapped a plan to cut carbon emissions by 75% by 2030 after concluding it was unachievable.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Modi Is $20 Trillion Short on His Grand Plan for India’s Economy
Biden Strategy to Tame Gas Prices Is in Peril as Iran Sanctions Pressure Mounts
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
How North Korea’s Man in the West Ran Afoul of US Authorities
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.