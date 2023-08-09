Scotland jobs market slides amid decline in oil industry

Scotland oil

Scotland’s jobs market is struggling and pay growth is falling behind the rest of the UK as its oil industry declines, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Figures show that Scotland’s employment rate has suffered a “marked deterioration” since 2014, and is now one percentage point below the national average.

At the same time, earnings have grown much more slowly than in the rest of the country.

While average pay across the UK, excluding London, increased by 5pc since 2015, the level in Scotland edged up narrowly by just 1.5pc.

Analysts at the IFS found the squeeze was largely focused in the Highlands and Islands and the north east of Scotland, where the employment rate dropped by around three percentage points over the past decade.

Earnings in the north east were once 30pc above the national average, but this figure has now fallen to 14pc. In the Highlands and Islands, the rate went from 6pc above average to 10pc below.

The influential think tank said the drop-off was partially driven by a decline in the “high-paying” oil and gas industry, which employs a lot of people in these areas.

David Phillips, an economist at the IFS, said the slump poses a headache for the Scottish government in terms of policy as oil and gas workers are still relatively well off.

“On the one hand, it is likely to face political pressure to provide additional support to the north of Scotland to help make up for reductions in employment and earnings associated with the decline in the oil and gas industry,” he said.

“On the other, it remains the case that the areas with lowest earnings and employment are concentrated in central and south west Scotland.”

However, a boost for the industry may be in sight.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that hundreds of new oil and gas exploration licences will be granted in the UK as the Government seeks to boost the country’s energy security in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the vulnerabilities this exposed in global supplies.

The Labour Party said it does not support the initiative but would not revoke the licences if it comes to power after the next general election.

