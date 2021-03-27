U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,865.61
    +1,838.07 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Scotland’s renewable energy matched 97 percent of demand in 2020

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Back in 2011, Scotland set a green-energy related goal for itself: It aimed to generate the equivalent of 100 percent of the country's gross electricity demand from renewables by 2020. While the country failed to reach that objective, 97.4 percent of its gross electric consumption still came from clean energy sources last year. Scottish Renewables, the trade body for Scotland's renewable energy industry, says (PDF) that shows an 8 percent increase compared to the figures for 2019.

The trade body's chief executive, Claire Mack, added that the industry has "more than tripled [its] renewable electricity output" and has generated "enough to power the equivalent of more than 7 million households." Wind remains the top renewable energy source for the country, though hydro energy saw the most growth last year.

Scottish authorities are hoping that renewable energy sources can meet 50 percent of the country's energy demands across electricity, heat and transport by 2030. The country has a lot of work to do to be able to reach that goal, however, especially when it comes to transportation and heating.

Mack said "domestic and commercial transport accounts for almost 25 percent of the energy used in Scotland, with heat making up more than half, as well as more than half of its emissions." Currently, renewable sources only meet 6.5 percent of its non-electrical heat demand. "The technologies we need to replace gas in our homes largely exist now but deploying these across the country is an enormous task," Mack said. "Industry and government must continue to work together to address the challenges which exist if we are to fully realize our potential, meet net-zero by 2045 and achieve a just energy transition." 

Holly O'Donnell, WWF Scotland's Climate and Energy Policy Manager, is calling for an acceleration in EV rollout and more grants for renewable heating. Those could help Scotland rely more on renewable energy for heating and transportation, as well as lower emissions coming from those sources. 

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.