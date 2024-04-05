Scots to pay less tax in new financial year despite SNP hikes

Tax Scotland

Most Scottish workers will see their tax bills fall over the coming year despite the SNP hitting the middle classes with more hikes, experts have said.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) said anyone earning less than £112,900 would see an increase in their take-home pay in the 2024-25 financial year, which starts on Saturday.

Although the SNP has imposed more income tax hikes in Scotland, the CIOT said these would be offset by the Chancellor cutting National Insurance (NI) across the UK.

Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories’ shadow finance secretary, pointed out that the NI cut had been opposed by the SNP and said it would help workers absorb “the Nationalists’ punitive tax hit”.

But she added that there remained a “damaging tax gap” between Scotland and the rest of the UK, which she argued was a “huge impediment to growth”.

Anyone earning more than £28,867 will pay more income tax in Scotland in the coming financial year than in England, with those on £50,000 salaries paying £1,542 more. The tax gap rises to £2,096 for Scots earning £75,000 and £3,346 for those on £100,000 salaries. Although lower earners in Scotland pay slightly less tax than in England, their maximum saving is only £23 per year.

Shona Robison, the SNP finance secretary, used her 2024-25 budget to unveil a new “advanced” 45p income tax rate, to be applied to earnings between £75,000 and £125,140.

This means that Scotland now has six income tax rates compared to three south of the border. Ms Robison also increased the top rate by 1p to 48p.

Shona Robison used her 2024-25 budget to unveil a new 'advanced' 45p income tax rate

In the largest tax grab of all, she imposed a £307 million stealth tax by freezing the salary threshold for the 42p higher rate at £43,663, rather than increasing it by inflation.

The move will affect middle-income workers like teachers, police officers and NHS staff through “fiscal drag” when they get their annual pay rises this month.

But Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p NI cut in last year’s Autumn Statement, then another 2p in last month’s Spring Budget, the latter of which comes into effect on Saturday.

The Treasury said that the average Scottish worker on £33,385 would save £830 thanks to a combination of the two cuts.

Sean Cockburn, chair of the CIOT’s Scottish Technical Committee, said: “Although the Scottish Government’s tax choices will result in higher-earning Scots paying more income tax from this month, these have been somewhat offset by the UK-wide NI changes.

“It means that while Scots with earnings above £75,000 will pay more in income tax, those with earnings under £112,900 will actually end up paying less in tax and NI overall compared with the year just past. It illustrates what can happen when Scottish and UK tax choices interact with one another.”

However, the CIOT said workers would benefit from Ms Robison’s decision to increase starter and basic-rate salary thresholds by inflation.

‘Hitting hard-pressed Scots’

Ms Smith said: “SNP-Green ministers’ only answer to the black hole they’ve created in the country’s finances is hitting hard-pressed Scots again with higher taxes.”

She added: “Scottish businesses are making it abundantly clear that these punitive taxes only harm Scotland’s already sluggish economic growth and make us a less attractive place to live and work – putting further pressure on our public services which the SNP have neglected.”

Ms Robison said: “Scotland has the most progressive income tax system in the UK. The new advanced band builds on that progressive approach, protecting those who earn less and asking those who earn more to contribute more.

“Only 5 per cent of Scottish taxpayers will pay a higher tax rate this year compared to last year and the majority of taxpayers are still paying less than they would elsewhere in the UK.”

