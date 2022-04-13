U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Scott Garren Hired as Chief Growth Officer for Sigma Defense Systems

·2 min read

PERRY, Ga., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, today announced the appointment of Scott Garren to its leadership team as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Matt Jones, Mr. Garren will lead Sigma Defense's strategic growth and business development efforts, expanding efforts to deliver leading edge solutions across all branches of the Department of Defense (DoD).

Mr. Garren joins Sigma Defense from Interactive Government Holdings (IGH), where he was CGO, and he brings over 20-years of experience in business development and strategic growth in the federal government and technology sectors to his new role. In particular, he will focus on strengthening Sigma Defense's customer relationships, enhancing industry partnerships and expanding awareness of the company's ability to deliver leading edge solutions to the U.S. Military.

"The addition of Scott to the team is a key step in the evolution of Sigma Defense," said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "He is focused on the execution of our business strategy, growth acceleration and enhancement our position as a leader in the market. This will be critical as we expand our portfolio and bring innovative solutions to our DoD customers."

Mr. Garren has also held various leadership roles at ManTech, Smartronix and Booz Allen Hamilton, leading an array of business development and program execution activities in support of the DoD.

About Sigma Defense
Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-garren-hired-as-chief-growth-officer-for-sigma-defense-systems-301524986.html

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems

