Scott Meyer hired as engagement director at Grand Sky

Mar. 11—GRAND FORKS — With a goal of deepening community engagement, enhancing tenant support and exploring new business opportunities, GrandSky has hired a new engagement director with a familiar name.

Scott Meyer began his new duties on Monday at the aviation business park, located west of Grand Forks and adjacent to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

"Scott's unique blend of skills and his commitment to the community align perfectly with GrandSky's mission to be a hub for innovation and collaboration," Thomas Swoyer, GrandSky president and developer, said in a release sent to the media Monday. "We're excited and confident in his ability to foster meaningful partnerships, explore new business opportunities, and ensure that we continue to provide exceptional support to our tenants and the UAS community."

GrandSky is an aviation park that caters to the unmanned aerial systems industry. Ground was broken on the park in 2015 and now, the 217-acre site hosts national companies like Northrop Grumman and General Atomics. The aviation park sits on land leased to Grand Forks County from Grand Forks Air Force Base under a joint-use agreement. It is dedicated "to advancing aerospace technology through collaborative partnerships with industry, academia, government and the private sector."

The press release distributed Monday said the appointment of Meyer "comes as GrandSky continues to expand and seeks to deepen its engagement with the community and its partners."

His hiring underscores GrandSky's "commitment to fostering innovation, supporting Grand Forks Air Force Base, and contributing to the economic growth of North Dakota."

Meyer, of Grand Forks, is known throughout the state as a member of the North Dakota Legislature, having served in the state Senate since being elected in 2016. His private-sector job has been at Benchmark Mortgage; he will be leaving that position, Swoyer said, although GrandSky is allowing time to aid in the transition.

The release announcing his hiring at GrandSky notes that Meyer brings invaluable expertise to GrandSky.

"His deep understanding of community dynamics, effective communication skills, and proven ability to work collaboratively make him the ideal candidate" to achieve GrandSky's objectives, which include "developing world-class amenities to attract leading organizations, creating job opportunities and enhancing the UAS market in North Dakota."

The release notes that Meyer's goals include:

* Deepening community engagement: "By working closely with local leaders and organizations, Meyer aims to forge strong ties that benefit GrandSKY tenants and customers as well as the Grand Forks community."

* Enhancing tenant support: "Meyer will assess and address the needs of current and future tenants, focusing on amenities such as food service, lodging, and childcare, to

attract and retain top talent."

* Exploring new business opportunities: "Through strategic partnerships and innovative thinking, Meyer will help expand GrandSKY's capabilities and services, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of UAS technology."