Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Robinhood Markets Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on July 30, 2021, issuing 55 million shares to the investing public at $38 per share, anticipating proceeds in excess of $2 billion.

After the markets closed on October 26, 2021, Robinhood released its third quarter financial results, revealing revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates. On this news, Robinhood shares plummeted, trading intraday on October 27, 2021, at over 9% below the Company’s $38 IPO offering price.

