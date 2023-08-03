Scott Technology Limited's (NZSE:SCT) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Scott Technology (NZSE:SCT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Scott Technology's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scott Technology is:

15% = NZ$16m ÷ NZ$106m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Scott Technology's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Scott Technology seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. Scott Technology's decent returns aren't reflected in Scott Technology'smediocre five year net income growth average of 3.4%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Scott Technology's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Scott Technology's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Scott Technology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Scott Technology has a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that it keeps only 50% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Scott Technology has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 52%. As a result, Scott Technology's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Scott Technology certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

