U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,776.55
    +10.37 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,403.14
    +64.84 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,757.54
    +112.57 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.08
    +12.76 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.37
    +1.16 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    -29.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0085 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    +0.1070 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3476
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3130
    +0.2450 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,665.20
    -977.67 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.20
    -6.63 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Scott Wells Commences Role as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

William Eccleshare Transitions to Executive Vice Chairman

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced that Scott Wells has commenced his new role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, and William Eccleshare has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the Board. These appointments were announced concurrent with the Company's 2021 second quarter earnings announcement and have been planned as part of the Board's ongoing succession planning process. Since 2015, Wells served as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas ("CCOA"), a business segment of the Company.

Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings
Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Wells said, "I'm honored and thrilled to begin my next chapter as CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCOH). I am excited about our accelerating momentum and the new growth and market opportunities we are pursuing across our platform. Thanks to the leadership and strategic guidance from William and the dedication of our global team, we are making this transition from a position of strength. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and further strengthen our relationships with customers."

Eccleshare commented, "Since I joined CCOH 12 years ago, I have been continuously inspired by the talent, performance and dedication of my colleagues across the globe and all that we have achieved together, particularly during the recent challenging times. Scott has deep knowledge of our business and has led our Americas business division to success over the past seven years. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings could not be in better hands for the future, and I look forward to our continued partnership and collaboration."

About Scott Wells: https://investor.clearchannel.com/ESG/governance/executive-management/default.aspx

About William Eccleshare: https://investor.clearchannel.com/ESG/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx#C.-William-Eccleshare

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH") (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business segments – Americas and Europe. The Americas segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. and the Europe segment consists of operations in Europe and Singapore. CCOH also operates businesses in Latin America. CCOH employs more than 4,600 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-wells-commences-role-as-chief-executive-officer-of-clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-301452735.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia's Sumatra island flooded, forcing thousands to flee homes

    At least one person is dead and thousands have been temporarily displaced as heavy flooding hits Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • 3 Soaring Fintech Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    These fintech stocks put up some big gains last year, and there's a good chance they could do it again.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • 3 Surefire Value Stocks That Could Keep Surging in 2022

    Growth stocks have held center stage over value stocks since the 2007-09 financial crisis. Wall Street continues to give preferential treatment to companies with potential for future revenue and earnings growth over those with strong historical performances. Waste Management (NYSE: WM), Ford (NYSE: F), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are three great companies to own for years to come.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions!

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Could Be 22% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the January share price for Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.