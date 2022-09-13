U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    +28.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,597.00
    +211.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.25
    +89.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.60
    +14.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +1.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.94 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0740
    -0.7260 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,594.74
    +288.16 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.41
    +15.26 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.73
    +30.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS DEPTH OF BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 360 METRES WITH INTERCEPT OF 7.07 G/T GOLD OVER 24.55 METRES

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTC-QB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report assays on its Blueberry Contact Zone including 7.07 g/t gold over 24.55 metres which extends the depth of the zone an additional 135 metres. The mineralized structure has now been drill tested to 360 metres in depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone was discovered in 2019 and is located 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "One of our primary objectives of this drill season was to expand the depth of the Blueberry Contact Zone, and this initial deep test increases the depth of mineralization by 60% to a total of 360 metres, and we have multiple deeper holes still awaiting assays. Our 2022 program remains in full swing, with three diamond drill skid-rigs continuing to test the Blueberry Contact Zone. With such positive early season drill results and supporting visuals from recently drilled holes we have decided to increase the size of the program to 16,500 metres of drilling to test additional expansion targets along the contact. With over 75 holes already drilled this season, and just 6 reported so far, we look forward to delivering positive news flow throughout the fall."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone. p Partial hole results from 340.45 to 437.5 (EOH).

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

SR22-148


39.35

41.11

1.76

2.15

1.39


90.20

94.38

4.18

7.65

6.99

including

90.20

91.70

1.50

15.1

5.22

and

173.00

176.00

3.00

3.83

4.95

including

173.00

174.40

1.40

7.53

8.66

SR22-150


80.08

82.00

1.92

6.10

26.76


160.00

161.10

1.10

11.1

7.00


239.50

241.50

2.00

2.61

3.00

including

239.50

240.50

1.00

4.96

5.00

SR22-151p


343.00

419.00

76.00

2.45

7.78

including

370.60

395.15

24.55

7.07

4.33

and including

370.60

378.25

7.65

3.99

3.75

and

388.80

395.15

6.35

22.2

11.78

and including

391.80

395.15

3.35

30.1

17.51

*True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

 

Figure 1: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, illustrating the scope of the 2022 drill program and the distribution of the completed 2022 loop electromagnetic geophysical grids. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Figure 1: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, illustrating the scope of the 2022 drill program and the distribution of the completed 2022 loop electromagnetic geophysical grids. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Current Drill Results

Drill hole SR22-151 was a significant down dip test following up on the deepest intercept from the 2021 drill program, which intercepted 15.3 g/t gold over 13.49 metres at a depth of 225 metres (SR21-138; NR February 8, 2022). This new reported step out of 135 m extends mineralization down to a depth of 360 metres and provides confidence in the geological model that mineralization remains open at depth. Presented results from hole 151 are partial results representing the lower portion of hole from 340.45 to 437.5 metres (EOH) where positive visuals prompted the team to rush the analysis, so results could guide the ongoing drill program.

Drill holes SR22-148 and SR22-150 are deeper tests on the southern extent of the drilling from the 2021 drill program (Fig. 3a,b) along the Blueberry Contact Zone. The multiple shallower intercepts in both of these holes are related to the holes crossing SW striking mineralized cross-structures that moderately dip to the NW. The lower intercepts on the holes represent mineralization associated with the contact zone and are respectively 80 and 100 metre step outs along the contact from the nearest intercepts drilled in 2021.

Figure 2: Plan view geology map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the targeted lithological contact, distribution of significant mineralized cross-structures, and the status of drill holes from this season. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Figure 2: Plan view geology map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the targeted lithological contact, distribution of significant mineralized cross-structures, and the status of drill holes from this season. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 meters and its depth to 225 meters. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Figure 3: Vertical long section of the main portion of the Blueberry Contact Zone: (A) grade contour model created from pre-2022 drilling of the structure and select gold intercepts; (B) distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2022 season and the reported results. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Figure 3: Vertical long section of the main portion of the Blueberry Contact Zone: (A) grade contour model created from pre-2022 drilling of the structure and select gold intercepts; (B) distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2022 season and the reported results. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottie-resources-extends-depth-of-blueberry-contact-zone-to-360-metres-with-intercept-of-7-07-gt-gold-over-24-55-metres-301622805.html

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Orea Obtains Approval of French Sanctions Authorities for Acquisition of 100% of 5 million Ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to report that the French government ministry responsible for overseeing matters related to Russian sanctions, has approved the proposed transaction with Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold"), whereby Orea is acquiring Nordgold's 55.01% interest (for a total of 100%) in the Montagne d'Or joint-venture company in French Guiana, France. Montagne d'Or is a permitting stage, 5-million-ounce open pit gold mine development project with g

  • Only 3 weeks left for small businesses to claim up to $5,000 from a class action settlement with Visa, Mastercard and banks

    Small businesses only have until Sept. 30 to apply for a portion of a multi-million dollar settlement with Visa and Mastercard, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). Depending on their size and average annual revenue, businesses that have been accepting Mastercard and/or Visa credit cards as payment between 2001 and 2021 can claim up to $5,000.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaire Investors Are Buying

    Robinhood Markets' trading app was the talk of Wall Street in 2021, generating tremendous buzz and fueling the meme stock trading frenzy that catapulted names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings to the moon. Robinhood brought stock trading to everyday investors with its easy-to-use trading app, and lets users peek at the most popular stocks among its traders. Combining this information with what millionaire money managers are buying can uncover some appealing investment ideas.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • Stock market today: 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stock futures edged higher ahead of the release of consumer-price inflation data. Here are 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading:

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq Composite is currently 23.8% off its high, well past the 20% threshold that defines a bear market. It securely connects users to applications and data across public clouds and private data centers from any device or location.

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • 4 Stocks That Have My Attention This Week

    Today's video focuses on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Block (NYSE: SQ), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the bullish reasons why I want to add to these positions.