SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 53.2 G/T GOLD OVER 3 METRES ON BLUEBERRY ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its Blueberry Zone including two high-grade intercepts in drillholes SR22-209, the upper hit of 53.2 g/t gold over 3 metres is located at the contact zone, whereas the lower intercept of 19.2 g/t gold over 3 metres was situated well within the siltstone unit of the Lower Hazelton Group.

Drilling in 2022 extended the strike length of the zone to >1450 metres and the depth to 400 metres. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free and is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR22-199

273.52 275.1 1.58 1.00 5.0

306.64 308 1.36 1.62 23.0

318 319 1.00 1.25 0.0

335.25 337 1.75 1.69 3.0 SR22-209

236 239 3.00 53.2 10.7

260.5 262 1.50 2.76 4.0

278.45 283.5 5.05 1.59 3.2

309.55 312.55 3.00 19.6 35.0 SR22-215

124 125 1.00 3.18 0.0 SR22-221

79 80 1.00 4.80 4.0

84 85 1.00 4.26 10.0 SR22-224

259 261 2.00 3.68 13.0

358 360 2.00 1.12 0.0

419 421 2.00 11.2 3.5

454.5 455.5 1.00 1.93 0.0

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "The Blueberry Contact Zone continues to fill in with the most recent assay batches. Having secured financing for our 2023 drill program we are now in the process of securing contractors necessary for another robust exploration season. Much like in 2022, our 2023 drill plan will be expansionary in nature, striving to define the outer limits of this well-endowed system, and a lower than usual snowpack this year offers promise of an early start."

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone and plan view illustrating the distribution of the drill holes along the section. Highlighting the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2022 season and the reported results thus far, the grade contour model was created from pre-2022 drilling of the structure and will be updated once all the 2022 drill holes have been released. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

2022 Exploration Program

Scottie's 2022 exploration program was dominated by the diamond drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone, where more than 15,000 metres of the total 17,176 metres were drilled. The majority of the drill targets were designed to test pierce points along the structure at 60 to 120 metre spacings. In addition to this, the company tested substantial step outs along strike to the south (>400 m) where surficial geology and sampling supported the extension of the mineralized zone. The 2022 drill results received thus far have extended the boundaries of the mineralized system from a strike length of 720 metres to more than 1450 metres, and the vertical depth from 225 metres to 400 metres. Drilling also successfully targeted mineralization at the C and D Zones (Figure 2), intercepting up to 31.8 g/t gold over 4.00 metres. At a strike length of over 200 metres, the intercepts on C and D Zones represent the furthest tested extent of sulphide-rich cross-structures from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

In addition to drilling, loop EM surveys were carried out over the Scottie Gold Mine and the southern extension of the Blueberry Contact Zone along the historic Summit Lakebed. These surveys have been interpreted and have generated additional drill targets to be tested in 2023.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction (Dec 12, 2022). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, illustrating the distribution of the most recent results, and the overall scope of the 2022 drill and the completed 2022 loop electromagnetic geophysical grids. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

