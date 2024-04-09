The Scottish landlords who are thriving – despite the SNP’s crackdown

Gail Logan, 52, treats her two properties as a long-term nest egg - Gail Logan

If English landlords think they have it tough, north of the border things are much, much more challenging.

Rent controls, tightening tenant protection, imminent minimum energy efficiency standards for rental homes and an increasingly hostile government is driving some landlords out of the market.

And just last month, Humza Yousaf’s SNP-Green government set out plans to hand councils the power to ban rent increases entirely.

Despite the increasingly treacherous landscape for buy-to-let investors, some smart landlords are making it work.

Katharine Dubbledam is still earning gross yields of between 6pc and almost 8pc on her three Edinburgh flats, figures most English landlords can only dream of.

Katharine, 52, who moved to Scotland with her husband 14 years ago, began investing in property almost immediately, feeling it was a safe, solid place to put her money and build a pension.

The couple currently own three rental properties, a two-bedroom flat in Davidson’s Mains, and a two- and three-bedroom flat in Corstorphine, all in west Edinburgh. Pre-tax yields on the flats range from 6.2pc to 7.7pc and Katharine is also seeing solid capital growth.

The three bedroom Corstorphine flat, bought six years ago for £155,000 is now worth around £210,000.

“It is going to be our pension,” she said.

The saving grace of the Scottish buy-to-let market is its comparatively low property prices.

The average monthly rent in Scotland is £777, according to the latest research from Zoopla. Although this is lower than most of England and Wales, the average price of a rental property is £127,326, leaving landlords with an average gross rental yield of 7.32pc.

This is better than any other region, aside from north east England, where average yields stand at 7.34pc.

In Dundee, for example, the average price of a buy-to-let is £116,498, rents average at £783 per month, giving a yield of just over 8pc. Glasgow yields an average 7.9pc and Aberdeen 7.45pc.

Katharine’s strategy is to maximise her income by managing the properties herself, keeping running costs down.

“We are quite handy so we can do all the fixing up ourselves,” she said.

“When I purchase a property I will either gut it or do a substantial renovation. Because they are in good condition it keeps maintenance costs down, although there are tenants who can break four washing machines in one year.”

Landlords in Scotland have plenty of admin to deal with. They must register with the local council and failure to comply is a criminal offence punishable by fines of up to £50,000.

Regular safety inspections are required, just as in England.

Despite this, Katharine estimates she spends about an hour per week on management, making the work easy to fit in around her day job as a software developer and creator of KeepTrackMed, a health tracking app.

During the peak of the cost of living crisis, the Scottish government flexed its muscles and introduced a temporary rent cap of 3pc per year, as well as protections against eviction.

These emergency measures have just come to an end, but rent controls are now being considered as part of a new housing bill.

While these measures have horrified many landlords, Katharine isn’t phased one bit.

She tries to keep her tenants happy so that they stay with her long term.

“Turnover is expensive,” she said. “3pc is probably what I would have done in the first place. I don’t want huge rent increases.”

She is less happy about the way tenants’ rights are being strengthened, which she feels is penalising good landlords.

“I think that protection for tenants is needed,” she said. “But it does feel like landlords are being turned into villains by the Government.”

Her thoughts are echoed by other landlords. A recent study by Propertymark, which represents estate and letting agents, found that all of its Scottish members have spoken to landlords who are considering selling their rental properties in response to the spectre of rent caps.

A study by the Scottish Association of Landlords, meanwhile, found that more than half its members plan to reduce their portfolio size, with “hostility towards landlords from government or politicians” their key concern.

Katharine agrees that profit margins are being squeezed. Just like in England, Scottish landlords can no longer write off mortgage interest payments against tax, and costs like service charges (known as factor fees) are increasing rapidly.

“It is becoming less profitable,” she said.

Then there is the issue of tenants’ rights and rental standards.

Tenants are well protected in Scotland. There must be three months’ notice given of any rent increase, and tenants must be given up to 84 days’ notice if a landlord wants them to move out.

Rental properties must have central heating, kitchens with space to prepare and store food and common areas must be properly maintained and safe. Between 2025 and 2028, new rules insisting that rental homes have an EPC rating of at least C will be phased in.

Although her modern flats will pass muster, Katharine is very concerned about what might happen should she find herself with a rogue tenant. On this basis she did sell one rental property last year, and may sell another as and when a tenant moves out.

“Things are turning too much towards the tenant,” she said. “Things are becoming harder and harder and we have a huge shortage of rental properties as a result. If I got a really bad tenant I wouldn’t be able to do anything about them, and it would be quite costly. This is my source of income.”

While Katharine takes a hands-on approach to landlording, Gail Logan outsources the work. Her returns are lower as a result but she treats the two properties she and her husband own as more of a long-term nest egg.

For Gail, using agents to deal not only with finding tenants but with all the red tape too, makes life easy - Gail Logan

Gail, 52, is a leadership coach at Kore Transformation, and lives in Gullane, East Lothian. When she and her husband met she already owned a flat in Wardie Park, two miles north of the centre of Edinburgh and he had a two-bedroom terrace house in Gullane.

The couple decided to hang on to both properties, which they have been renting out ever since. Gail uses a fully managed service for the Edinburgh property. This means she is paid a guaranteed £557 a month, and the agent covers all other costs aside from maintenance.

The property in Gullane is rented out for £850 per month, and is managed by an agent who charges 10pc (plus VAT) for their services. That leaves them with an income of £748 a month, less maintenance work.

For Gail, using agents to deal not only with finding tenants but with all the red tape too, makes life easy.

“We just take their advice,” said Gail, who only gets involved if maintenance work is required. And, having never encountered a problem renter in around 17 years of renting, she is also unflustered by the prospect of strengthened tenants’ rights.

“It really is very simple,” she said.

