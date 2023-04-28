Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's (NYSE:SMG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.66 per share on 9th of June. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Scotts Miracle-Gro isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 170.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 14% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Scotts Miracle-Gro has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Scotts Miracle-Gro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

