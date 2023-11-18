Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's (NYSE:SMG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.66 per share on 8th of December. This means the annual payment is 4.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Scotts Miracle-Gro is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 29%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.3% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Scotts Miracle-Gro's EPS has declined at around 38% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is Scotts Miracle-Gro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

