Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Scotts Miracle-Gro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$306m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$774m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Chemicals industry.

View our latest analysis for Scotts Miracle-Gro

roce

In the above chart we have measured Scotts Miracle-Gro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Scotts Miracle-Gro's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Scotts Miracle-Gro has been paying out a decent 58% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Story continues

Our Take On Scotts Miracle-Gro's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Scotts Miracle-Gro's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 20% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Scotts Miracle-Gro (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.