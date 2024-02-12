Advertisement
Scottsdale 11-bathroom, 6-garage mansion sells for $10.5M; it's among top luxury home sales

Catherine Reagor, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

Doctors, an insurance executive and investment advisers bought and sold the priciest metro Phoenix homes during mid-January. More than $25 million in cash was spent on the multimillion-dollar houses in north Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

$10,500,000

Dr. Merrill Stromer paid cash for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community. The home with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms has three offices, granite countertops, two kitchen islands, a game room and a gated motor court with six garages. Michael and Debra Herman were the sellers.

$7,500,000

Christina and Gary Rood bought a 6,275-square-foot Paradise Valley home. The couple owns Rood Investments of Vancouver, Washington. More information on the house wasn’t available. Pine Hill Trust sold it.

$5,975,000

James and Julie Percy paid cash for a 6,453-square-foot Paradise Valley home with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms. James is CEO of Conquest Insurance of Idaho. The house has a courtyard entry with fireplaces, automatic pocket doors, a private walking path designed like the Desert Botanical Garden, a game room with a bar, a temperature-controlled wine room, and an exercise room. Dana Senegor sold it. Andrew Beardsley and Caroline Van Arsdale of Silverleaf Realty had the listing.

$5,619,000

Anna Haworth paid cash for a 5,602-square-foot Paradise Valley house with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The Spanish-style home has kiva-style fireplaces, oak flooring and Saltillo tile. Dentist Jared Blacker and his wife Adrienne were the sellers.

$4,634,761

The Logan Trust paid cash for a 5,900-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Highlands community. The house with four bedrooms and six bathrooms comes with a see-through fireplace in the dining room. Solitude Homes sold it.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale mansion with 11 bathrooms sells for $10.5M; among top sales

