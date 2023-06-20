Scottsdale-based Discount Tire signs league sponsorship deal with WNBA

Scottsdale-based Discount Tire is now the official tire retailer of the WNBA, after signing a multi-year deal with the league, the company's first league-wide sponsorship deal.

The deal also names one of Discount Tire’s top-selling brands, Continental Tire, as the official tire of the league, the company announced on June 13.

"The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Discount Tire and Continental," Colie Edison, chief growth officer for the WNBA said in a statement. “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to join forces with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and empowering communities. Together, we will drive the game forward, while promoting inclusivity, safety and innovation."

Discount Tire has stores in nine of the WNBA’s 12 team markets and sells online throughout the country.

"We are proud to partner with the WNBA, a dynamic collaboration that celebrates strength, perseverance and the power of teamwork," Dean Muglia, chief executive officer of Discount Tire, said in a statement.

Discount Tire has other sports sponsorships, including sponsoring NASCAR drivers Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

Financial details of the sponsorship were not released.

The partnership gives Discount Tire media exposure through on-court virtual signage, TV visual signage and other promotions across the league.

In December, Discount Tire bought 35 acres of land in north Phoenix, near Tatum and Mayo boulevards to build a new corporate headquarters, which will consolidate several office locations and give the company room to grow.

The corporate headquarters will accommodate about 1,100 employees, the company said. The new office complex will also include the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation.

