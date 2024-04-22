Scottsdale candidates racking up big bucks

Apr. 22—Before they ask Scottsdale residents for their votes, candidates have four words for businesses, retirees and other potential donors:

"Show me the money!"

The July 30 primary will narrow down the three candidates for mayor and nine hopefuls hunting three City Council seats. In the first three months of 2024, money has been pouring into campaign funds.

Just like taxes, candidate first quarter campaign reports were due by midnight April 15.

As Ben Lane, the city clerk, explained, candidates are required to file a campaign financial report only once they reach a combination of contributions and expenditures of $500.

Leading the way is one of the most powerful fundraisers in Scottsdale's history.

Councilwoman Tammy Caputi, who racked up an eye-popping $288,851 in her 2020 campaign, in the current election cycle has raked in donations of $169,213 — including $46,064 in the first three months of 2024 — for her reelection run.

Caputi's fundraising topped all the other eight City Council candidates combined.

By comparison, Robert Lettieri's "Bob for Council" campaign has raised $564 — less than a tenth of what Caputi received from her biggest donor.

Larry Van Tuyl, a car dealer and real estate tycoon, wrote Caputi a check for $6,650.

Andrew Cohn, a real estate and securities investor, contributed $5,000 to Caputi's campaign in the first quarter, as did Ronald Miller.

Homebuilder Julianne Hancock, of Camelot Homes, donated $2,500 to Caputi's campaign.

Seventeen people forked over at least $1,000 to Caputi's campaign in the first quarter of 2024.

Adam Kwasman has raised $81,298 — the second-most money among council candidates.

Just under $30,000 of his fundraising came in the first quarter, including $5,000 from Dr. Donald Kwasman, the candidate's father.

Steve Hilton, of Meritage Homes, was the biggest Arizona non-Kwasman contributor to "Kwasman for Council," at $5,000.

Kwasman also received over $11,000 in out-of-state contributions, with a maximum $6,650 from Jeffrey Sprecher — founder/CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

Iheart radio host Jesse Kelly tossed $2,000 to Kwasman's campaign.

Jan Dubauskas reported raising $42,436 for her City Council campaign, with about half of that raised in the first quarter of 2024.

Patrick O'Meara, of Taylor Street Capital Partners, was Dubauskas' top donor in the first quarter, contributing $5,208.

Another City Council challenger, Justin Laos, has $14,418 in his campaign fund.

His biggest first quarter donors were an attorney and nursery owner, each contributing $250.

The biggest part of the $6,848 Laos raised in the first quarter was a $5,000 loan.

Maryann McAllen, a former city worker and volunteer board member looking for an elected seat to City Council, raised $2,401 in the first quarter — also the total of her campaign fundraising thus far.

McAllen raised $700 (with one $500 donation) in Arizona, $650 from two out-of-staters — and took a $551 loan.

Mason Gates, a 21-year-old political rookie, reported raising $5,228, which includes a $1,400 loan.

Political newcomer Stephen Cesares reported his "Steve for Council" campaign raised ... $0.

Tom Durham, like Caputi, is seeking a second term on the council.

Unlike Caputi, he is not a big fundraiser.

After raising a modest $7,200 in his 2020 campaign, Durham did not submit a financial report for the first quarter of 2024 by the April 15 deadline.

He did submit his report April 16.

Durham's report shows he has raised $13,377 for his reelection campaign. He reported two contributions totaling $1,350 — and a $10,000 loan.

Mayor's race

In the three-headed mayor campaign, challenger Lisa Borowksy reported raising $37,025, all in the first quarter, less than half fellow challenger Linda Milhaven's $82,715.

All but $9,000 of Milhaven's fundraising came in the first quarter.

Incumbent David Ortega was in the money lead after raising $119,107 — including $42,857 in the first quarter.

Bottled Blonde owner Les Corieri was Milhaven's biggest "show me the money" supporting, handing over $6,650.

Justin Krueger, a contractor, tossed in $5,000 to Milhaven.

Grayhawk developer Les Tryhus gave $2,500 to Milhaven.

The biggest part of Milhaven's campaign fund comes from a $50,000 loan she received March 28.

As for Borowsky, attorney Lisa Stone and engineer Edward Wu each contributed the maximum $6,650.

Eleven individuals contributed $1,000 or more to Borowsky.

Ortega's donor list is topped by GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons and his wife Renee Parsons, who each wrote checks to the mayor of $6,650.

Optima developer and noted architect David Hovey Jr. also maxed out with a $6,650 contribution to Ortega.

Construction owner Timothy Smith and Tom Silverman, a retired businessman and former councilman, each chipped in $5,000 for Ortega's reelection run.

The Arizona Restaurant Association Political Action Committee also "tipped" Ortega to the tune of $5,000.