Scottsdale candidates racking up big bucks

Tom Scanlon, East Valley Tribune (Mesa, Ariz.)
4 min read
0

Apr. 22—Before they ask Scottsdale residents for their votes, candidates have four words for businesses, retirees and other potential donors:

"Show me the money!"

The July 30 primary will narrow down the three candidates for mayor and nine hopefuls hunting three City Council seats. In the first three months of 2024, money has been pouring into campaign funds.

Just like taxes, candidate first quarter campaign reports were due by midnight April 15.

As Ben Lane, the city clerk, explained, candidates are required to file a campaign financial report only once they reach a combination of contributions and expenditures of $500.

Leading the way is one of the most powerful fundraisers in Scottsdale's history.

Councilwoman Tammy Caputi, who racked up an eye-popping $288,851 in her 2020 campaign, in the current election cycle has raked in donations of $169,213 — including $46,064 in the first three months of 2024 — for her reelection run.

Caputi's fundraising topped all the other eight City Council candidates combined.

By comparison, Robert Lettieri's "Bob for Council" campaign has raised $564 — less than a tenth of what Caputi received from her biggest donor.

Larry Van Tuyl, a car dealer and real estate tycoon, wrote Caputi a check for $6,650.

Andrew Cohn, a real estate and securities investor, contributed $5,000 to Caputi's campaign in the first quarter, as did Ronald Miller.

Homebuilder Julianne Hancock, of Camelot Homes, donated $2,500 to Caputi's campaign.

Seventeen people forked over at least $1,000 to Caputi's campaign in the first quarter of 2024.

Adam Kwasman has raised $81,298 — the second-most money among council candidates.

Just under $30,000 of his fundraising came in the first quarter, including $5,000 from Dr. Donald Kwasman, the candidate's father.

Steve Hilton, of Meritage Homes, was the biggest Arizona non-Kwasman contributor to "Kwasman for Council," at $5,000.

Kwasman also received over $11,000 in out-of-state contributions, with a maximum $6,650 from Jeffrey Sprecher — founder/CEO of Intercontinental Exchange and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

Iheart radio host Jesse Kelly tossed $2,000 to Kwasman's campaign.

Jan Dubauskas reported raising $42,436 for her City Council campaign, with about half of that raised in the first quarter of 2024.

Patrick O'Meara, of Taylor Street Capital Partners, was Dubauskas' top donor in the first quarter, contributing $5,208.

Another City Council challenger, Justin Laos, has $14,418 in his campaign fund.

His biggest first quarter donors were an attorney and nursery owner, each contributing $250.

The biggest part of the $6,848 Laos raised in the first quarter was a $5,000 loan.

Maryann McAllen, a former city worker and volunteer board member looking for an elected seat to City Council, raised $2,401 in the first quarter — also the total of her campaign fundraising thus far.

McAllen raised $700 (with one $500 donation) in Arizona, $650 from two out-of-staters — and took a $551 loan.

Mason Gates, a 21-year-old political rookie, reported raising $5,228, which includes a $1,400 loan.

Political newcomer Stephen Cesares reported his "Steve for Council" campaign raised ... $0.

Tom Durham, like Caputi, is seeking a second term on the council.

Unlike Caputi, he is not a big fundraiser.

After raising a modest $7,200 in his 2020 campaign, Durham did not submit a financial report for the first quarter of 2024 by the April 15 deadline.

He did submit his report April 16.

Durham's report shows he has raised $13,377 for his reelection campaign. He reported two contributions totaling $1,350 — and a $10,000 loan.

Mayor's race

In the three-headed mayor campaign, challenger Lisa Borowksy reported raising $37,025, all in the first quarter, less than half fellow challenger Linda Milhaven's $82,715.

All but $9,000 of Milhaven's fundraising came in the first quarter.

Incumbent David Ortega was in the money lead after raising $119,107 — including $42,857 in the first quarter.

Bottled Blonde owner Les Corieri was Milhaven's biggest "show me the money" supporting, handing over $6,650.

Justin Krueger, a contractor, tossed in $5,000 to Milhaven.

Grayhawk developer Les Tryhus gave $2,500 to Milhaven.

The biggest part of Milhaven's campaign fund comes from a $50,000 loan she received March 28.

As for Borowsky, attorney Lisa Stone and engineer Edward Wu each contributed the maximum $6,650.

Eleven individuals contributed $1,000 or more to Borowsky.

Ortega's donor list is topped by GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons and his wife Renee Parsons, who each wrote checks to the mayor of $6,650.

Optima developer and noted architect David Hovey Jr. also maxed out with a $6,650 contribution to Ortega.

Construction owner Timothy Smith and Tom Silverman, a retired businessman and former councilman, each chipped in $5,000 for Ortega's reelection run.

The Arizona Restaurant Association Political Action Committee also "tipped" Ortega to the tune of $5,000.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Perceived Job Security in Canada Falls to Lowest Since Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadians are starting to question whether their jobs are still safe.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeNet job security plunged to 44.9%, its lowest level since May

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Donald Trump Wins and Republicans Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Republicans Win.

    History offers clear perspective of what's to come if Donald Trump wins in November and Republicans take control of Congress.

  • New York Judge to Give Donald Trump’s $175 Million Bond a Closer Look

    The state attorney general will raise concerns in court about the firm that issued a bond for the former president while he appeals his fraud ruling.

  • DJT Stock Rises. Trump Is Set for $1.3 Billion Share Award.

    Trump Media & Technology Group rises Monday with majority owner Donald Trump in line for a major stock award.

  • The world isn’t as messed up as you might think

    Americans are in a gloomy mood, but new research points out that a lot of imortant things are going right.

  • Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

    President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities. The projects are expected to eventually reduce emissions by the equivalent of 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and save households $350 million annually, according to senior administration officials. Biden's latest environmental announcements come as he is working to energize young voters for his reelection campaign.

  • The bipartisan worry that is uniting Washington: Cheap Chinese goods

    For all the differences between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, they share a worry about China flooding global markets with cheap goods.

  • Germany arrests three people suspected of giving technology to China

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Three Germans have been arrested on suspicion of working with the Chinese secret service to hand over technology that could be used for military purposes, potentially helping strengthen China's navy, German officials said on Monday. The arrests came a week after Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to China to press Beijing on its support for Russia's wartime economy and to raise issues of intellectual property theft and fair market access. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the government was monitoring what she called a significant threat posed by Chinese espionage in business, industry and science.

  • Chile Slaps Tariffs on Chinese Steel to Bolster Local Mills

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile imposed temporary anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel products used in the country’s mining industry in a bid to support faltering local producers. The move pushed Cap SA to reverse a decision to wind down its steel mills.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD

  • TikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House on Saturday put legislation forcing TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. to divest its ownership stake on a fast track to become law, tying it to a crucial aid package for Ukraine and Israel.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting