Scottsdale company owner left family stucco business for a future in windows

When DunRite Windows & Doors owner Sal Sucato decided to start his own business in the spare bedroom of his home, he chose to walk away from not only a steady career but also the family business.

Twenty-three years later Sucato’s Scottsdale-based residential window and door replacement company has outgrown its original space. It recently opened a 6,000-square-foot Phoenix warehouse and showroom featuring high-profile brands such as Anderson, Pella and Arcadia.

In 2015, the company’s growth led to the purchase of a facility in North Scottsdale for DunRite’s operations. His wife Tyler Deason runs accounting and human resources. The brand-new showroom is the company’s first retail space and allows customers to see and touch the products as they explore the possibilities for their homes.

Tyler Deason (left) and Sal Sucato (right), owners of DunRite Windows & Doors, pose for a portrait at their business in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2024.

Leaving the family business

Before Sucato started DunRite in 2001, he was working for his father’s masonry company. Most of his family are in construction doing either masonry or stucco, and he was expected to follow suit.

But he started eyeing another career path while working with his dad on custom homes and doing the windows.

“I really enjoyed the window and door aspect,” Sucato recalled. “The design, the operations and how the sky’s the limit of what you can create… it definitely appealed to me so much more than masonry.”

Sal Sucato (left) and Tyler Deason (right), owners of DunRite Windows & Doors, pose for a portrait at their business in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2024.

Sucato left his family’s company and set up his home office, funding his new business on a credit card. His initial investment was $4,800.

He knocked on doors and made sales calls. He’d order the doors and windows and after they were delivered to his home, he went out and installed them. He was a one-man operation.

When Sucato first started, he did eight windows a week and one door in the first six months, he said. Today, the company does around 125 windows and 20 doors every week.

'I don't like to take risks'

Over the last two decades, Sucato has held his own amid big box competitors and educated customers on trends.

For instance, black-framed windows that are bold and lovely to look at but don’t always hold up well in Arizona’s extreme heat. He’s adjusted to regulations such as New Energy Star Requirements that went into effect last October, the first energy change since 2006 done to create a greener future.

Sal Sucato (left) and Tyler Deason (right), owners of DunRite Windows & Doors, pose for a portrait at their business in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2024.

“I’m always looking at new products, new materials to see what’s the best,” Sucato said. “When we started, Low-E was just introduced,” he added, referring to energy-efficient glass that keeps heat out.

While much has changed over the last two decades, some things remained, like Sucato’s business approach which he said mirrors his personal life.

“I’m afraid to disappoint, I want to impress, and I want to do the right thing. I don’t like to take risks. And that’s how the business is geared,” he said. "That is how I run the business, and my life.”

Keeping a hands-on approach

Early on, Sucato’s lean company required him to be very hands-on. Success hasn't dampened that personal touch, which sticks with Sucato today.

When Laura Krushak needed a set of French doors installed in her Scottsdale home about a year ago, she called several companies representing all the big-name brands. Her inquiries either went ignored or the replies were lazy. The customer service she did receive wasn’t good.

However, when she called DunRite, the response was, “When can we come out to see you?”

Krushak had specific requirements. Living in the Rio Verde area, she wanted the doors but did not want to lose any of her view. She wanted bifold doors with a screen that allowed her to let the cross breeze in.

A view inside DunRite Windows & Doors in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2024.

The plans were made but supply chain issues meant a delay in getting the materials. But she was never left out of the loop as Sucato himself either called or emailed her weekly, even to tell her that there was no movement or progress yet.

“He checked in with me to let me know they didn’t forget about me. That’s pretty amazing in this day and age,” Krushak said.

At one point, Sucato decided to get things moving. He did research on what would work for Krushak’s specifications and sent her drawings of different doors. The option she chose happened to be doors Sucato had in his warehouse left from a previous unfulfilled order.

“They are customer service personified,” Krushak said.

Born and raised in Phoenix, Sucato is a second-generation Phoenician. His family has always owned many construction sites throughout the Valley and a career in masonry was assumed to be his iron-clad destiny.

He started working on sites while in high school. Sometimes planned. Sometimes as a consequence. If he stayed out too late one night, Sucato had to work with his dad the next day. And the day started early.

“It builds character and work ethic, that is for sure,” he said.

He went into the family business but discovered his own calling.

A view inside DunRite Windows & Doors in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2024.

DunRite is part of a North American doors and windows market that is expected to reach $84.9 billion by 2028, according to market research report firm Arizton Advisory and Intelligence.

Over the years, DunRite’s biggest job was installing 50 windows on a single house. Sucato also oversaw a 32-foot long by 11 ½-foot high door, the largest item DunRite has installed.

Some customers come to Sucato with a glossy photo in an architecture magazine and want him to duplicate that in their home. Whatever their wish, Sucato relishes fulfilling that command.

"What makes me happy is being around the customers, getting the job complete and seeing them happy," Sucato said. "That's what I really enjoy about everything we do."

What: DunRite Windows & Doors

Where: 4626 E. Thunderbird Road, Ste. 105, Phoenix

Employees: 20

Interesting stat: The North American doors and windows market is expected to reach $84.9 billion by 2028, according to market research report firm Arizton Advisory and Intelligence.

Details: 602-362-9514, azwindowreplacement.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: He was born into stucco but started DunRite Windows & Doors instead