Scottsdale home featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine sells for almost $4.2M

A north Scottsdale Italian farmhouse-style home featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine was among the priciest metro Phoenix houses to sell at the end of 2023. A Chandler home with its own hangar near Stellar Airport also sold.

$4,500,000

Larry Feldman and Jennifer Buss paid cash for a 7,327-square-foot Phoenix home at the base of Camelback Mountain. The house with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms has floor-to-ceiling windows, a primary suite with coffered ceilings and a fireplace, a guest house, a resort-like pool and a six-car garage. Gabrielle Finley-Hazle and Howard Hazle were the sellers. Finley-Hazle is president of Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin. She was previously president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center.

$4,186,125

Gary and Linda Mounce paid cash for a 6,327-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Mirabel community. He’s a partner with the Boulder-based medical software firm MD Scripts. She is an interior designer. The Italian farmhouse-style home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms was featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine. It comes with a fireplace made with antique tiles, a custom mesquite wood kitchen island, a 450-bottle wine cellar, outdoor fireplaces and a casita. Kenneth and Susan Baker sold it.

$3,985,279

Colleen Ryan bought a 3,950-square-foot new home with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The house has a stacked stone fireplace, a glass front door, a walk-in pantry, an office, a casita and synthetic turf outside. DM19 Builders sold it. Scott Grigg of the Grigg's Group Powered By The Altman Brothers had the listing.

$3,900,000

Chad and Stacy Wachter bought a new 4,650-square-foot home near Chandler’s Stellar Airpark Estates II. He owns several North Dakota businesses, including Investcore, Wachter Development, Trademark Realty, Bismarck Big Boy Restaurant and Hotel Donaldson. The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie theater, an attached airplane hangar with a gym, an automated kitchen door and a heated pool. All homes in the community have an attached hangar to easily access the neighborhood's airplane runway. Kratos Development Corp. sold it.

$3,775,670

Nicola Nolan paid cash for a home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Highlands community. No other information on the house is available. Happy Valley 18 LLC was the seller.

