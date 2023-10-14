Scottsdale house with boulders and stream running under it for sale at $3.3M

A luxury house built into north Scottsdale’s boulders with its own stream running through it is on the market for $3.3 million.

Designed by well-known artist and architect Bill Tull, the 6,629-square-foot estate is called La Casa Sobre La Laguna and is located near the Boulders Resort. The property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a 4-car garage and two guesthouses on an acre.

The house’s human-made stream is visible through the floors.

Tull is known for bringing the adobe design back to metro Phoenix homes during the 1970s.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty agent Stacy Paluscio said the Sonoran Desert estate is positioned between several boulders and is an example of “unique” architecture with “adobe charm.”

Luxury homes: Paradise Valley home sells for $15M

She has the listing with Courtney Wood Olson of Russ Lyon.

Built in 1993, the estate has exposed-beam ceilings, nine fireplaces, oversized windows, several outdoor entertaining areas, an infinity-edge pool and a built-in barbecue.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale home with adobe design for sale at $3.3M