Scottsdale house named Home of the Year by homebuilder association sells for $4.25M

A north Scottsdale house named Home of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders in 2015 was one of the priciest metro Phoenix homes to sell in mid-November.

$4,650,000

Richard and Rhonda Mietzner paid cash for a 5,666-square-foot north Scottsdale home that overlooks the Boulders Resort golf course. He’s the owner of Washington-based Metco Homes. The house with four bedrooms and six bathrooms has floor-to-ceiling disappearing windows, a walk-in kitchen pantry and two large quartz islands, as well as a fire pit, an office and a casita. Jennifer Campbell and David Welch sold it.

$4,250,000

James and Kathleen Hamlin paid cash for a 4,916-square-foot north Scottsdale home in the Mirabel community. The house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms was named Home of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders in 2015. It was also recently featured in Dream Kitchens and Baths magazine. The house has marble fireplaces, chandeliers, an office and outdoor water features. Bruce and Kimberlee Scodro sold it. He’s president of RBN Insurance Services, and she owns an interior design firm.

$4,200,000

Eric and Michaele Seip paid cash for a 7,353-square-foot Paradise Valley mansion. The home in Clearwater Hills with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms comes with barreled ceilings, sculpted Cantera pillars, granite staircases, an outdoor fireplace, a library with a deck, a wine cellar, a theater and a wood-paneled elevator. Dennis and Diane Laraway of Ohio sold it. He’s chief financial officer at Cleveland Clinic. The home was listed by Michelle O'Neill and Paul Perry of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. Richard Amos and Chase Amos of Realty Executives worked with the buyer.

$3,350,000

Rosemarie Curti and Robert Schluter paid cash for a 3,139-square-foot condominium at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The home with three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms has a 900-square-foot terrace, a fireplace, a kitchen with a large island and double ovens, mirrored hallways and a second-story balcony. Lee and Jill Weiss were the sellers.

Story continues

$3,331,000

Radley LLC of Colorado bought a 3,473-square-foot house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in central Scottsdale. The home comes with a nine-hole golf course, a sports court, custom bunk beds and a hotel-grade home scent system. An LLC named after the address of the property was the seller.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Noted Scottsdale home with outdoor water features goes for $4.25M