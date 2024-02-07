New Scottsdale mansion hits the market for $29M, but buyer must act fast

A north Scottsdale mansion in Silverleaf with garages for 20 cars, a $1 million home theater and a golf simulator is on the market for $29 million.

But a buyer must act fast.

The 15,378-square-foot new home with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms is a few weeks from being completed, and the owner is planning to move in unless he sells first, said luxury real estate agent Joan Levinson of Realty ONE Group. She has the listing for the home.

The mansion also comes with $2 million in custom furnishings, including some from Fendi, a pickleball court, a cold plunge pool, a 3,000-square-foot game room with a bar, two primary suites and a two-bedroom guest house.

Levinson said the owner has put a lot into the home but is open to selling for a profit and moving somewhere else in the Valley.

The house, designed by architect Bing Hu, also has two offices, an infinity pool and a Silverleaf golf membership.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Scottsdale mansion hits the market for $29M; buyer must act fast