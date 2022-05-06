U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.07
    -23.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,811.68
    -186.29 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,217.00
    -100.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.38
    -26.76 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.49
    +2.23 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +12.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0810
    +0.0150 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2354
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3260
    +0.1460 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,149.09
    -930.07 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.79
    -6.67 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Scottsdale Recovery Center Opens New Residential Facility

·2 min read

SRC Adds Behavioral Health Home to Addiction Treatment Program for Residents in Recovery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale Recovery Center is excited to announce the opening of a new behavioral health residential home to support clients in recovery from substance use disorders. The Sweetwater Center is a quiet, upscale 10-bed home near Thunderbird and 64th Street where clients can reside for up to 60 days as they move along in the recovery program. This is the company's third residential property, and sixth facility that house detox, inpatient, outpatient, and sober living programs.

The Sweetwater House - Scottsdale Recovery Center&#39;s Latest Addiction Treatment Facility
The Sweetwater House - Scottsdale Recovery Center's Latest Addiction Treatment Facility

"SRC's residential addiction treatment programs are vital for clients in recovery," said Michelle Siwek, Scottsdale Recovery Center Owner. "After the initial detox process, clients begin intensive therapy through evidence-based practices to understand the disease of addiction and how to develop tools to long term sobriety."

The newly converted property is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Joint Commission accredited, with medical and clinical services available for clients who have transitioned from a hospital or directly from SRC's detoxification unit.

The residential addiction treatment program is comprised of resources that include group therapy, as well as individual or family counseling and family weekend workshops. Clients also have access to yoga, meditation, and their choice of physical activity several times per week. Because many substance abuse addictions often include co-occurring mental health conditions, SRC focuses on a holistic, therapeutic approach to treatment providing all clients the necessary tools and resources to heal.

In 2020, SRC saw more than a 50% increase in admission rates from the previous year, underscoring the need for addiction services in the community. SRC operates six locations and all levels of care for those who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. All locations offer services for those 18 years and older.

For more information about SRC's services, please visit ScottsdaleRecovery.com or follow the center on Facebook.com/ScottsdaleRecovery.

About Scottsdale Recovery Center
Since 2009, Scottsdale Recovery Center serves the needs of people locally and nationwide searching for a successful solution to remove active alcohol, opioid, cocaine, and other addictions to enjoy the benefits of living drug-free. With six facilities in the greater Phoenix - Scottsdale area, SRC continues to set the standard of Detox, Inpatient, Intensive Outpatient, and Sober Living services. Scottsdale Recovery Center is a trusted resource, locally and nationally, to the public, health care providers, and media outlets seeking knowledge to support their investigations and bring addiction industry awareness needed to save lives. Visit Scottsdale Recovery Center for more information or call 1-888-NODRUGS

Note: Information herein is NOT intended to be taken as medical advice. No therapeutic or medical claims are either implied or made. Before starting any addiction detox, treatment or recovery program please consult with a health care professional. DO NOT ALTER ANY MEDICAL TREATMENT, OR THE USE OF MEDICATIONS, WITHOUT THE PERMISSION OF A LICENSED, MEDICAL CARE PROVIDER. The information herein is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottsdale-recovery-center-opens-new-residential-facility-301541880.html

SOURCE Scottsdale Recovery Center

Recommended Stories

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Sees Surging Over 80%

    The markets went into bloodbath mode on Thursday as all the main indexes tumbled by at least 3%, with the NASDAQ’s 5% drop the most acute. That represented the tech-heavy index’s biggest one-day dive since June 2020. The force of the plunge confirms what we all know by now - the market headwinds are piling up, one upon the other. At its base, the issue is simple: there are too many problems, coming in too fast, and both the impersonal markets and the individual investors are finding it difficult

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Skyrocketing Over 70%

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. After April turned out to be the worst month since March 2020, May kicked off in a more upbeat fashion, with investors hoping the bottom might be in sight. Whether that is the case or not, remains to be determined, although the one good thing about a bear market is that investors have plenty of opportunities to pick up promising equities at enticing prices. But how to get hold of the next winner?

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Was Sickly Today

    For the quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics' sales hit nearly $55.2 million, representing quite an encouraging improvement over the year-ago quarter's $39 million. Although the revenue figure didn't quite reach the $56.1 million analysts were collectively estimating, Global Blood Therapeutics beat on the bottom line. Global Blood Therapeutics also launched the drug for patients aged 4 to 11.

  • Danica Patrick reflects on decision to get breast implants: 'Boobs won’t make you more perfect'

    "The world is just a mirror to show us where we are not healed."

  • Price revealed for Nicklaus Children’s sale of Miami-Dade hospital

    A deed recently filed in Miami-Dade County records has revealed how much money Nicklaus Children’s Health System obtained for selling the shuttered Miami Medical Center campus. The Miami-based nonprofit announced on April 26 that it sold Miami Medical Center to Dallas-based Steward Health Care, but didn’t disclose the price.

  • New study finds omicron no less severe than earlier variants, and not just more transmissible

    A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School among others has found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is just as severe as earlier variants, and not more transmissible but no less severe as previously thought.

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Today, I'm joined by Richard Paulson, president and CEO; Sohanya Cheng, chief commercial officer; Dr. Reshma Rangwala, chief medical officer; Dr. Pat Judson, SVP, medical strategy; and Mike Mason, chief financial officer. This morning, we issued a press release detailing Karyopharm's financial results for the first quarter 2022.

  • 'How did we catch it?': spread of COVID baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

    Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. After the entire city was shut down on April 1, her family of four scrupulously followed government orders to stay at home, stepping out the front door only for mandatory PCR testing. When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks.

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Shares Went Up 12.9% This Week

    Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence to develop neuroscience and immuno-oncology therapies, rose 12.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company didn't release any new financial data as its first-quarter earnings report is scheduled for May 9. The reason for the rise is, on Tuesday after the market closed, the company announced that it had dosed its first patient in its phase 3 Tranquility II study of its lead therapy, Igalmi (BXCL501), to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

  • 'How dare you?’: Pence goes after Harris for Roe comments

    At a gala Thursday night for an anti-abortion group, former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at sitting Vice President Kamala Harris over remarks she delivered at a pro-choice group’s annual gala two nights earlier.

  • NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates

    There are growing concerns as new data shows hospitalizations and deaths from COVID are tracking higher for the first time in months.

  • What are stoma and ostomy bags? Doctors explain

    You may not know the word for it, but odds are you've seen a stoma bag before.

  • New eye drops can help aging people see better – an optometrist explains how Vuity treats presbyopia

    Nearly all people start to develop blurry vision once they hit their 40s and 50s. demaerre/iStock via Getty ImagesWhen people get into their 40s and beyond, their close-up vision starts to worsen. For many people, cranking up the font size on a phone or maxing out the brightness on a computer is the only way to be able to read some text. This condition is known as presbyopia, and it affects around 128 million people in the U.S. and more than a billion people worldwide. In late 2021, the U.S. Foo

  • Severe COVID’s cognitive impact equivalent to 20 years aging: research

    A recent British study found that people who suffered from severe cases of COVID-19 to the extent that they received critical care experienced cognitive impacts equivalent to about 20 years of aging or a loss of 10 IQ points. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London and…

  • Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm Says Pandemic Is In A New Phase

    New COVID cases have been climbing again in Minnesota. They're now above the state's ‘high risk’ zone for new case numbers, about where things were at last August. Still, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says it's still a lower risk time in the pandemic for a generally healthy person.

  • Los Angeles Daily Covid Cases Top 3,000 For The First Time Since Mid-February, Up Nearly 300% In Past Month; Might Signal Sixth Wave

    The average number of daily new Covid infections in Los Angeles County has jumped by about 300% during the past month and roughly 25% in the past week alone. Today, they topped 3,000 for the first time since mid-February. One month ago, the number of daily cases in L.A. was 1,060. But the increase has […]

  • Omicron as severe as other COVID variants -large U.S. study

    The findings, which estimated Omicron's severity after accounting for the impact of vaccines, should reinforce the importance of inoculations and booster shots, experts said. Vaccines helped keep hospitalizations and deaths relatively low during the Omicron surge compared with previous variants. The authors, from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School, declined to comment until peer review is completed.

  • 15 Female Celebrities Shared Their Own Abortion Experiences, Giving Realistic Insights Into What Actually Happens

    "I had an abortion in October [2021] while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood, where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access." —Phoebe BridgersView Entire Post ›

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 05, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.