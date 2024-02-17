Advertisement
Scottsdale Silverleaf mansion with indoor ice skating rink on the market for $12.5M

Catherine Reagor, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

A 12,030-square-foot north Scottsdale mansion with an indoor skating rink can be yours for $12.5 million.

The Mediterranean-style home with eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms is in the Silverleaf community, home to many of metro Phoenix’s priciest homes.

The house also comes with a wine bar and a kitchen with granite countertops, two dishwashers and an extra-large steam oven. The primary suite has a private wing with an executive office, laundry room and doggy bath.

The downstairs game room has a bar, a Peloton gym, an in-ground trampoline and a bunk room with enough beds for a sports team. The skating rink can be turned into a sports court or roller-skating rink.

“It’s the ultimate sports paradise," said Kathleen Benoit. She and Bee Francis of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

Outside, there are multiple fireplaces, a barbecue station next to the pool, a spa and a water feature.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale mansion with indoor ice skating rink on market for $12.5M

