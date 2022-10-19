Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call MAR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-317-6003 (Elite Entry Number: 1441072). A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:

Kelly Berry

Vice President

Investor Relations

(937) 578-1598

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

Corporate Affairs

(937) 644-7044



