Scoular announces new brand for its leading global fishmeal business: Encompass™

·2 min read

Scoular also investing in fishmeal facilities in U.S. and Myanmar

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoular, one of the largest and most diverse fishmeal and fish oil marketing companies globally, on Wednesday launched a new brand for its growing fishmeal business: Encompass.

Encompass is Scoular&#39;s new brand for its leading global fishmeal business
Encompass is Scoular's new brand for its leading global fishmeal business

"Scoular has long been a leading global fishmeal partner that connects suppliers and customers with a full spectrum of fishmeal products and services," said Steve Dahlblom, Scoular's Product Group Manager for Marine Meals. "The brand Encompass represents the customized solutions, consistent quality and reliability that our global suppliers and customers trust Scoular to deliver without disruption."

Scoular offers a year-round supply of marine proteins from more than 40 countries worldwide, including access to a large supply of sustainable products. Scoular has been involved in fishmeal globally for decades. The company is the largest importer of fishmeal in the United States, has a significant presence in Mexico and plans for aggressive global growth.

Growth in the aquaculture and pet food industries has increased the demand for fishmeal, which delivers highly digestible protein and valuable omega-3s from a variety of species, qualities and countries. To help meet this demand, Omaha-based Scoular is accelerating the growth of its fishmeal business by:

  • Investing with two partners in a $12 million fishmeal processing facility in Warrenton, Oregon, utilizing local fish processing trimmings to serve pet food and aquaculture manufacturers. The facility, the first fishmeal production investment for Scoular in the United States, is expected to open in summer 2022.

  • Launching a fishmeal facility in Myanmar in October 2021. It will provide high-quality, consistent and quick delivery to markets across Asia. The facility is a key part of Scoular's recent expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, including an expanded regional headquarters in Singapore.

  • Recently hiring Chad Gauger as General Manager for High Nutritional Value Proteins. Gauger has 26 years of experience, including serving as Cargill's Managing Director of Aquaculture Nutrition SE Asia and Global Risk Management Director for Animal Nutrition.

For more information on Encompass, click here.

About Scoular

A 128-year-old company with $6 billion in sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world.

Contact:
Melissa Matczak, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
Phone: 402-344-1325 · Email: mmatczak@scoular.com

SOURCE Scoular

