Scoular invests in Kansas oilseed crush facility for renewable fuels market

·3 min read

GOODLAND, Kan., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers in Kansas and Oklahoma will have access to the rapidly growing renewable fuels market after Scoular converts a facility in Goodland, Kansas, into a dual oilseed crush plant.

Ed Prosser, Scoular Senior Vice President of Emerging Businesses
Ed Prosser, Scoular Senior Vice President of Emerging Businesses

Scoular announced today that it will recommission the former sunflower crush plant outside of Goodland that it purchased in 2021. The Nebraska-based agribusiness will make an investment to retrofit the facility to crush both soybeans and canola. Up to 40 new jobs will be created in Goodland, located in northwest Kansas. The facility is expected to begin operations in fall 2024.

Because of its high-oil content, canola is highly valued in the renewable fuels sector, particularly for use in the growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel markets. Those markets will grow to over 5 billion gallons by 2025.

The facility will process 11 million bushels of oilseeds a year, toggling between canola and soybeans as availability dictates. As low-carbon crops such as camelina develop in the future, Scoular will be able to process those new seeds.

"Scoular is bringing the canola market back to Kansas and Oklahoma," said Ed Prosser, the company's Senior Vice President of Emerging Businesses. "This investment will provide producers with the opportunity to participate in the booming renewable fuels market."

Scoular is partnering with Kansas State University to advise farmers on best practices for growing canola. The crop is well-suited for planting in a winter wheat rotation in the Southern Great Plains. The rotation can improve weed control and wheat yields.

"The recommissioning of the crush facility in Goodland will breathe new life into the Great Plains canola industry," said Michael Stamm, a K-State agronomist and canola breeder. "This facility will provide new opportunities for renewable diesel feedstock production, generating greater value for the canola grown in the region."

"In small towns across Kansas, every business counts," said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas. "Scoular's decision to invest in the crush facility in Goodland will increase marketing opportunities for farmers and contribute to the economic prosperity of northwest Kansas. The Goodland oilseed processing plant is an important juncture for farming in western Kansas and food and fuel production for the nation."

For more information, click here.

About Scoular 

Scoular is an employee-owned, over $9B agribusiness leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements. Scoular ranks 48th on the Forbes list of America's largest private companies. It is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Contact:  

Melissa Matczak, Director, Corporate Communications


Phone: 402-344-1325  Email: Mmatczak@scoular.com

Scoular, a Nebraska-based agribusiness, will crush canola and soybeans in the Goodland, Kansas, facility pictured here. Because of its high-oil content, canola is highly valued in the renewable fuels sector, particularly for use in the growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel markets. Credit: Hayden Outdoors
Scoular, a Nebraska-based agribusiness, will crush canola and soybeans in the Goodland, Kansas, facility pictured here. Because of its high-oil content, canola is highly valued in the renewable fuels sector, particularly for use in the growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel markets. Credit: Hayden Outdoors
Scoular Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scoular)
Scoular Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scoular)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scoular-invests-in-kansas-oilseed-crush-facility-for-renewable-fuels-market-301773143.html

SOURCE Scoular

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of

  • Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile

    T-Mobile said Wednesday that it would pay 39% in cash and 61% in stock for Mint Mobile’s parent company, Ka’ena Corp.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged 5% to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "We definitely have seen the oil market separate themselves from oil inventories and we’re more focused on a larger meltdown of the global economy," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • How to Save for Retirement at 40

    Everyone has a different journey when it comes to saving for retirement. Some start early with a job that offers 401(k) matching right out of school. Others get a later start. If that's you and you're just starting to save … Continue reading → The post How to Save for Retirement at 40 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta cuts more jobs in latest tech layoffs

    “With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team,” Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post on March 14. Zuckerberg added: “Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired.” In November, Meta announced that itwould cut 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, in the first layoffs in the company’s 18-year history.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • GM chief marketing officer to step down

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its global chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl had decided to retire effective March 31. The Detroit automaker is one of the largest U.S. advertisers spending $3.3 billion in 2021 on advertising and promotions, according to its annual report. Wahl, a former chief marketing officer at McDonalds who held marketing jobs at a number of automakers, assumed her current role at GM in 2019.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

    MILAN (Reuters) -Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders at UniCredit reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new incentive scheme. After urging UniCredit shareholders to vote against Orcel's remuneration when he first joined in 2021, ISS last year noted his package, especially a 15 million euro ($16 million) severance payment, remained of concern, stopping short of calling for a rejection. But two years after hiring the former head of investment banking at UBS, UniCredit is now proposing hiking Orcel's fixed salary by 30% while a corresponding increase in the variable pay would be tied to the group beating financial targets.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.