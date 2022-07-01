U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,782.50
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,724.00
    -57.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,498.50
    -31.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.00
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.62
    +1.86 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -17.10 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    -0.68 (-3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    +0.39 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0104 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4120
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,398.79
    +316.04 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.50
    -13.97 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.45
    +30.17 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Scout Bio Announces Appointment of Chief Manufacturing Officer

ScoutBio
·2 min read
ScoutBio
ScoutBio

Experienced global animal health biologics executive to drive manufacturing strategies and advance pipeline of multiple animal health monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapeutics.

PHILADELPHIA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and one-time AAV gene therapies for chronic animal health conditions, today announced the appointment of Ray O'Connor as its Chief Manufacturing Officer.

Mr. O’Connor’s unparalleled global technical leadership in novel biotherapeutics, process development, and technology transfer activities will advance Scout Bio’s robust portfolio to market. Mr. O’Connor brings more than 30 years of technical and leadership experience in human and animal health to this role, including senior leadership roles at Zoetis, Nexvet Biopharma, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In his role at Scout Bio, Mr. O’Connor will drive product development and manufacturing strategies.

“We are delighted to have an individual with Ray’s expertise to progress our monoclonals and single-injection AAV therapies into the key manufacturing phase and toward commercial launches,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Heffernan, Ph.D. “This strategic appointment fills an important leadership role essential to delivering the next generation biopharmaceuticals in veterinary medicine.”

“Scout Bio has assembled one of the most advanced and broad pipelines in the animal health sector,” said Mr. O’Connor. “I am excited to join this highly motivated and proven team and to be part of the opportunity to deliver long acting and competitively priced novel biotherapeutics to owners and their pets.”

Mr. O’Connor’s CMC leadership experience spans three decades in the biopharmaceutical industry with senior global manufacturing roles in both animal and human therapeutics. Previous roles include Global Biologics Technical Leader at Zoetis, the world’s largest animal health company, a role he commenced after the 2017 acquisition of Nexvet Biopharma. During his leadership at Zoetis, Mr. O’Connor was a key contributor to the CMC development of Solensia, the first FDA approved animal health monoclonal antibody. He contributed heavily to the development of the monoclonal antibody manufacturing strategy for Zoetis, including the major expansion of the biopharmaceutical facility in Tullamore, Ireland. As Nexvet Biopharma’s VP of Technical Operations, Mr. O’Connor led the CMC strategy for animal health monoclonal antibodies.

Before joining Nexvet Biopharma, Mr. O’Connor held senior manufacturing roles at multiple human health companies including as the Head of Manufacturing at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where he focused on designing and building internal manufacturing capabilities.

About Scout Bio 
Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and one-time AAV gene therapies for chronic animal health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapies are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

For further information, please contact:
Fran Gaconnier
Scout Bio
214.417.4142
fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co


Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Down 40% in June; SEC Rejects Grayscale’s BTC ETF Application

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 30, 2022.

  • Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

    A new luxury sector report from Comité Colbert and BCG shows growth in resale opportunity, but attracting new craft workers is a challenge.

  • Hate Capital Gains Tax? Here's How to Avoid It

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • Apple Makes BofA List of Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    As you've undoubtedly noticed in your shopping, inflation is running rampant. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As an investor, you're probably interested in companies that can withstand the inflation storm.

  • UBS’s ‘Hurricane Insurance’ Blasted Portfolios, SEC Says. The Bank Is Paying Customers.

    The SEC charged the Swiss bank with defrauding investment advisory clients. The lender settled the matter without admitting the allegations.

  • A new UK official is in charge of preparing the country for winter

    UK energy strategy veteran Jonathan Mills has been tasked with staving off the worst effects of the gas shortages caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Li Auto stock rallies after June EV deliveries rise nearly 70%

    The U.S.-listed shares of Li Auto Inc. rose 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a more than 63% jump in second-quarter deliveries. The company said it delivered 13,024 Li ONEs in June, up 68.9% from a year ago, after delivering 11,496 Li ONEs in May. The company had unveiled its Li L9 six-seat smart utility vehicle on June 21. That lifted second-quarter deliveries to 28,687, a 63.2% increase from a year ago. Li Auto's stock has rallied 19.4% ye

  • THORChain Exec on Bridging the Gap Among Blockchains

    THORChain Technical Lead Chad Barraford discusses the network's recent mainnet launch on seven different networks, explaining its interoperability functions. Barraford addresses securities concerns following attacks on their testnet and the difference between blockchain bridges and multichain systems.

  • Coinbase Renews Overseas Expansion Plan After Cutting US Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is turning abroad to fuel growth in new users and revenue, reviving an international push after laying off more than 1,000 of its predominantly US workforce.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPACh

  • China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation

    Chinese tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com are joining yet another self-disciplinary initiative on eliminating speculation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), also known as “digital collectibles.” See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts The companies pledged to resist secondary trading and ensure real-name identification in a […]

  • Investors Lose $1.8 Trillion With Consumer Stocks Mired in Record Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in consumer stocks are nursing their wounds after witnessing a wipeout of $1.8 trillion in market value in the first half of the year as soaring inflation and swollen inventories crimp corporate profits.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bi

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Dow Steadies, NIO Slumps — and What Else Is Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Bulls and bears battled it out Wednesday only for the stock market to finish close to where it began the day. Concerns about economic growth and the possibility that central banks are raising interest rates too quickly continue to dominate.

  • Stock Market Mixed On Powell Comments; General Mills Pops; Carnival Capsizes

    The stock market traded mixed Wednesday morning on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments. General Mills popped, while Carnival collapsed.

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • Chinese Manufacturing Grows for First Time Since February

    China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for June is higher than 50, which indicates growth for the sector after three months of contraction.

  • Asian markets fall after pessimistic ‘tankan’ survey in Japan

    Asian benchmarks were mostly lower on Friday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, after a quarterly report by Japan’s central bank rekindled worries about the world’s third largest economy.