Scout Bio To Present Positive Clinical Data On SB-001 For Feline CKD-Anemia at Leading Veterinary Medicine Forum

Scout Bio’s research was selected for presentation at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum



Three lectures will present Scout Bio’s technology, new areas of research, and positive clinical results from first successful pilot clinical study with SB-001 for feline anemia

First time a large multi-center study applying gene therapy to treat a chronic disease will be presented at a veterinary conference



PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Scout Bio team members and clinical study investigators will provide presentations including information on Scout Bio’s veterinary gene therapies at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Forum (ACVIM) 2022, which is taking place June 23-25 in Austin, Texas.

The presentations will discuss the benefits of single-injection adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs), an emerging modality in veterinary medicine, and review Scout Bio’s AAV programs in development, including in the areas of feline anemia, feline and canine osteoarthritis pain, and feline and canine diabetes.

Lead author and clinical investigator in Scout Bio’s CKD-associated anemia clinical study, Dr. Shelly Vaden, will share positive data from the newly completed feline pilot study with SB-001, a product that has successfully shown proof of concept in this condition with significant unmet medical need.

With the potential of long-term efficacy from years to a lifetime after a single dose, AAV gene therapy may deliver an order of magnitude greater convenience and compliance for the management of chronic conditions in pets. “AAV is a platform that we believe will revolutionize the delivery of therapeutic proteins in chronic diseases in veterinary medicine and has the potential to change the way we will manage these diseases in our pets,” says Scout Bio’s Chief Development Officer, Dr Anne Traas. “We are honored that the ACVIM has selected our research to present in a number of lectures at the conference, enabling us to share the potential for this platform to a wide audience of veterinary professionals, key opinion and industry leaders.”

The sessions featuring Scout Bio’s work at the ACVIM Forum include:

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors as a Delivery System for Treatment of Chronic Disease

Wednesday, June 22, 2022; 2:00 PM CT

Presenters: Cynthia R. Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM (University of Georgia) and Anne Traas, DVM, MS, DACT (Scout Bio)

Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease, Pathogenesis and Potentials for Gene Therapy

Thursday, June 23, 2022; 3:00 PM CT

Presenter: Shelly L. Vaden, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), PhD – (North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine)

Novel Treatment for CKD Associated Anemia in Cats

Saturday, June 25, 2022; 10:20 AM CT

Presenters: Dr. Shelly L. Vaden

*Times are subject to change. The full agenda for the Forum can be viewed here.

About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapies are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

