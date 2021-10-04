U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Scout Bio to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

ScoutBio
·1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (Virtual) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

  • Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit (Virtual) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About Scout Bio
Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

For further information, please contact:
Fran Gaconnier
Scout Bio
214.417.4142
fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co


