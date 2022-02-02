U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.16
    +31.62 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,569.18
    +163.94 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,371.77
    +25.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.21
    -17.53 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4010
    -0.2810 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,489.71
    -1,048.73 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.76
    -22.71 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Scout Clean Energy Appoints Mark McGrail as Chief Commercial Officer

·3 min read

Industry veteran brings over two decades of power sector experience to the fast-growing renewables business

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout'), a Colorado based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce that renewables industry veteran Mark McGrail has joined as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"), further strengthening Scout's executive leadership team.

Mark McGrail has joined Scout Clean Energy as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Our business continues to experience strong growth stemming from a successfully diversified asset portfolio across multiple renewables technologies and storage," said Scout Founder and CEO Michael Rucker. "This is an important time to bolster our senior bench as we seek to optimize our 1.2 GW operating portfolio and bring our substantial pipeline of utility scale wind, solar and storage projects through development and construction over the next few years. We are excited to welcome Mark as CCO and a member of the executive team along with John Clapp (CFO), Andrew Young (COO) and me."

Mark brings over 23 years of energy industry experience to the Scout platform, including 14 years specializing in renewables. Mark is an energy industry veteran with deep expertise in the development, operation, and management of large-scale renewable energy assets and is excited to help Scout navigate this next growth phase. He was formerly the Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer for the Global Power Generation division of Enel Green Power North America where he was responsible for overseeing commercial offtake contracts with corporate, utility, banking and insurance customers.

"I am impressed with the growth and expansion Scout has achieved in recent years," said McGrail. "The level of executive talent across Scout's development and asset management teams demonstrates an unmatched depth of experience in the renewable space. I am proud to bring my skills and experience to bear on behalf of Scout and look forward to helping the team execute on a number of different large scale and high-quality renewable projects for its corporate partners and investors."

PHOTO: Mark McGrail Head Shot

About Scout Clean Energy
Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 12,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 17 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure and operational asset management in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the US, UK, and Australia.

CONTACT: Chad Thompson
901-331-0779

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scout-clean-energy-appoints-mark-mcgrail-as-chief-commercial-officer-301474175.html

SOURCE Scout Clean Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • Qualcomm earnings: Strategist describes 'a company that is in some ways reinventing itself'

    SIG Senior Equity Analyst Christopher Rolland and Morningstar Technology Equity Strategist Abhinav Davuluri join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm and competitors.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Here's Why Dynatrace Stock Is Falling Today

    Despite beating revenue and earnings estimates for the third quarter, investors dumped the tech stock.

  • 1 Thing Everyone Gets Wrong About Realty Income

    I made a big mistake once, and I'm not about to repeat it. I just had to see that I was thinking about Realty Income in the wrong way.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why C.H. Robinson Shares Are in Reverse Today

    High costs tripped up C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the fourth quarter, and the stock is trading off as a result. Shares of the provider of multimodal transportation services and third-party logistics were down as much as 11.5% on Wednesday following a miss on earnings per share. On Thursday morning, C.H. Robinson reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • PayPal Is Plunging. Wall Street Is Swiftly Reassessing the Stock.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f